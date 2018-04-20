»

(Lien direct) HOMEWRECKER (Crust/Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album à travers le clip de "Bound By Validation". D'autres extraits sont également disponibles ci-dessous. Hell Is Here Now sort le 27 avril sur Good Fight Music Records.



01. Burden Of Self

02. One With Torment

03. Bound By Validation

04. Fade To Oblivion

05. Constant Eyes

06. Buried In Suffering

07. Land Of The Damned

08. Rope Of Skin

09. Growing From Nothing

10. Demons In Disguise

11. Final Rest

12. Perpetrators







<a href="http://goodfightmusic.bandcamp.com/album/hell-is-here-now">Hell Is Here Now by Homewrecker</a>