SUPREME CARNAGE (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Morbid Ways To Die le 26 mai sur Raw Skull Records et Redefining Darkness Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le morceau titre :
01. The Fire Prevails (YouTube)
02. Morbid Ways To Die
03. Lies Of The Civilized
04. The Word Is Lost
05. You Die Alone
06. Base Motives
07. The War Of Ages To Come
08. 1008 Pints Of Death
09. Fountain Of Suffering
Découvrez ci-dessous "Full Denim Jacket", nouvel extrait du prochain album des Américains de MICAWBER (Death Metal). Intitulé Beyond The Reach Of The Flame, celui-ci sortira le 25 mai sur Prosthetic Records.
01. Full Denim Jacket
02. Beyond The Reach Of Flame
03. The Starless Sky
04. Icon Of Extinction
05. King Of Ash
06. In Shadow And Light
07. Funeral March
08. The Currents Of Causality
HOMEWRECKER (Crust/Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album à travers le clip de "Bound By Validation". D'autres extraits sont également disponibles ci-dessous. Hell Is Here Now sort le 27 avril sur Good Fight Music Records.
01. Burden Of Self
02. One With Torment
03. Bound By Validation
04. Fade To Oblivion
05. Constant Eyes
06. Buried In Suffering
07. Land Of The Damned
08. Rope Of Skin
09. Growing From Nothing
10. Demons In Disguise
11. Final Rest
12. Perpetrators
