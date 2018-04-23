FRACTAL GATES (Death Mélodique) vient dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Light That Shines qui sortira le 12 mai via Naturmacht Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Visions X
2. Breath Of Life
3. Chasing The Line
4. Infinity
5. Bound By Time
6. Dreams Apart
7. Visions XI
8. Faceless
9. Arise
10. Reborn
11. The Light That Shines
12. Seas Of Flames
13. Visions XII
Par Neurocatharsis
Par MoM
Par MoM
Par MoM
Par TarGhost
Par Sakrifiss
Par Funky Globe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Deathrash
Par AxGxB
Par Mera
Par Mera
Par Sakrifiss
Par Deathrash