Nightmarer
 Nightmarer - Cacophony Of T... (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Gutslit
 Gutslit - Amputheatre (C)
Par MoM		   
Solstice
 Solstice - White Horse Hill (C)
Par MoM		   
Poésique - MoM chronique Ustalost - The Spoor of Vipers
 Poésique - MoM chronique Us... (D)
Par MoM		   
Wallachia
 Wallachia - Monumental Heresy (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Wallachia
 Wallachia - Shunya (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 13 Avril 2018
 Les news du 13 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 19 Avril 2018
 Les news du 19 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains - Devourin... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Alice In Chains
 Alice In Chains - Dirt (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Atheist
 Atheist - Unquestionable Pr... (C)
Par Mera		   
Aorlhac
 Aorlhac - L’Esprit Des Vents (C)
Par Mera		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2018
 Les news du 18 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 17 Avril 2018
 Les news du 17 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par Deathrash		   

Les news du 23 Avril 2018

News
Les news du 23 Avril 2018 Fractal Gates - Vurvarat
(Lien direct)
FRACTAL GATES (Death Mélodique) vient dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Light That Shines qui sortira le 12 mai via Naturmacht Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Visions X
2. Breath Of Life
3. Chasing The Line
4. Infinity
5. Bound By Time
6. Dreams Apart
7. Visions XI
8. Faceless
9. Arise
10. Reborn
11. The Light That Shines
12. Seas Of Flames
13. Visions XII

(Lien direct)
VURVARAT (Doom/Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Theurgia Mortem qui sortira prochainement via Atavism Records. "Wake Of The Foul Mind" se découvre ici :

Thrasho Jean-Clint
23 Avril 2018

GROUPES DU JOUR
Fractal Gates
 Fractal Gates
Death Mélodique - 2007 - France		   
Vurvarat
 Vurvarat
France		   
Totalselfhatred
Solitude
Gutslit
Amputheatre
The Obsessed
Sacred
Solstice
White Horse Hill
Wallachia
Monumental Heresy
The Grotesquery
The Lupine Anathema
Poésique - MoM chronique Ustalost - The Spoor of Vipers
Ascension
Under Ether
Grimoire
A la lumière des cendres (R...
Tomb Mold
The Bottomless Perdition / ...
Balmog
Vacuum
Imindain
The Enemy of Fetters and th...
Target
Master Project Genesis
They Live | We Sleep
Self Harm (EP)
Mastodon
Emperor of Sand
Kalmah
Palo
Borgne
[∞]
Poésique - MoM chronique Warbringer - Woe to the Vanquished
Demonomancy
Poisoned Atonement
Visigoth
Conqueror's Oath
Skeletal Remains
Devouring Mortality
His Hero Is Gone
Monuments to Thieves
Ulsect
Ulsect
Antagonism
Thrashocalypse (EP)
Napalm Death
Mass Appeal Madness (EP)
Veiled
Black Celestial Orbs
Disembowel
Plagues And Ancient Rites
Black Witchery
Evil Shall Prevail (Compil.)
Napalm Death
Mentally Murdered (EP)
BLACK METAL Suisse ! (C'est une blague?)
