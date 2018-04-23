News » Les news du 23 Avril 2018 News Les news du 23 Avril 2018 Fractal Gates - Vurvarat » (Lien direct) FRACTAL GATES (Death Mélodique) vient dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Light That Shines qui sortira le 12 mai via Naturmacht Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Visions X

2. Breath Of Life

3. Chasing The Line

4. Infinity

5. Bound By Time

6. Dreams Apart

7. Visions XI

8. Faceless

9. Arise

10. Reborn

11. The Light That Shines

12. Seas Of Flames

13. Visions XII



<a href="http://naturmachtproductions.bandcamp.com/album/the-light-that-shines">The Light That Shines by Fractal Gates</a>

» (Lien direct) VURVARAT (Doom/Black Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Theurgia Mortem qui sortira prochainement via Atavism Records. "Wake Of The Foul Mind" se découvre ici :





