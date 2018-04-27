»

(Lien direct) To Drink From The Night Itself, le nouvel album d'AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique), sortira le 18 mai sur Century Media Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait à travers le clip de "Daggers Of Black Haze". Celui-ci a été réalisé par Costin Chioreanu / Twilight 13 Media.



01. Der Widerstand

02. To Drink From The Night Itself

03. A Stare Bound In Stone

04. Palace Of Lepers

05. Daggers Of Black Haze

06. The Chasm

07. In Nameless Sleep

08. The Colours Of The Beast

09. A Labyrinth Of Tombs

10. Seas Of Starvation

11. In Death They Shall Burn

12. The Mirror Black



