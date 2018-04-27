To Drink From The Night Itself, le nouvel album d'AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique), sortira le 18 mai sur Century Media Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait à travers le clip de "Daggers Of Black Haze". Celui-ci a été réalisé par Costin Chioreanu / Twilight 13 Media.
01. Der Widerstand
02. To Drink From The Night Itself
03. A Stare Bound In Stone
04. Palace Of Lepers
05. Daggers Of Black Haze
06. The Chasm
07. In Nameless Sleep
08. The Colours Of The Beast
09. A Labyrinth Of Tombs
10. Seas Of Starvation
11. In Death They Shall Burn
12. The Mirror Black
C'est le 29 juin que sortira le nouvel album des Américains de TORN THE FUCK APART (Death Metal Technique). intitulé A Genetic Predisposition To Violence, celui-ci sera disponible via Gore House Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Invitation Homicide".
01. It Jammed The Woodchipper
02. Invitation Homicide
03. These Pliers Are Terrible For Pulling Teeth
04. In The Confines Of Fear
05. Dad's Head For Dinner
06. Abhorrent Existence
07. Boiled, Chopped And Slopped
08. Collection Complete
09. The Object Of Obsession
10. Compulsion To Torture
Sorti l'année dernière au format numérique, le premier album des Anglais de NIHIL EYES (Death/Grind) intitulé Black Path se verra proposé en version CD le 18 mai par Ultraje Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait :
DEVILDRIVER (Power/Thrash Moderne Mélodique) sortira le 6 juillet via Napalm Records un album de reprises Country intitulé Outlaws ‘Til The End: Vol. 1. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec une reprise de Hank III sur laquelle l'américain fait d'ailleurs une apparition :
Découvrez "Fen Of Shadows", nouveau morceau des Américains de SKELETONWITCH (Black/Thrash) figurant sur leur prochain album intitulé Devouring Radiant Light. Sortie prévue le 20 juillet sur Prosthetic Records.
01. Fen Of Shadows
02. Where Paradise Fades
03. Temple Of The Sun
04. Devouring Radiant Light
05. The Luminous Sky
06. The Vault
07. Carnarium Eternal
08. Sacred Soil
Le premier album des Américains d'AHTME (Death Metal Technique) intitulé Sewerborn sortira le 1er juin sur Uniquer Leader Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Subversient". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Lord Of Shit
02. Subservient
03. Dig
04. Sea Of Sand
05. Summoning Shiba
06. The Stench Of Farooq
07. 9_2_5
08. To Exist
09. Contort And Control
10. Possession Obsession
11. Subhuman Remains
