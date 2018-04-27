chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
78 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 27 Avril 2018
 Les news du 27 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Septicflesh
 Septicflesh - Codex Omega (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Varathron
 Varathron - Patriarchs of Evil (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains - Devourin... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Primordial
 Primordial - Exile Amongst ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 26 Avril 2018
 Les news du 26 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par Ander		   
Epidemic
 Epidemic - Decameron (C)
Par X-Death		   
Rammstein
 Rammstein - Reise Reise (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 25 Avril 2018
 Les news du 25 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Animals as Leaders
 Animals as Leaders - Animal... (C)
Par MoM		   

News »

Les news du 27 Avril 2018

News
Les news du 27 Avril 2018 At The Gates - Marduk - Graveyard - Tool - Fragments Of Unbecoming - Gallery - Torn The Fuck Apart - Nihil Eyes - DevilDriver - Mutoid Man - Skeletonwitch - AHTME
»
(Lien direct)
To Drink From The Night Itself, le nouvel album d'AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique), sortira le 18 mai sur Century Media Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait à travers le clip de "Daggers Of Black Haze". Celui-ci a été réalisé par Costin Chioreanu / Twilight 13 Media.

01. Der Widerstand
02. To Drink From The Night Itself
03. A Stare Bound In Stone
04. Palace Of Lepers
05. Daggers Of Black Haze
06. The Chasm
07. In Nameless Sleep
08. The Colours Of The Beast
09. A Labyrinth Of Tombs
10. Seas Of Starvation
11. In Death They Shall Burn
12. The Mirror Black

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MARDUK (Black Metal) dévoile un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Viktoria. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Werwolf". Sortie prévue le 22 juin sur Century Media Records.

01. Werwolf
02. June 44
03. Equestrian Bloodlust
04. Tiger I
05. Narva
06. The Last Fallen
07. Viktoria
08. The Devil's Song
09. Silent Night

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVEYARD (Death Metal) a sorti aujourd'hui via War Anthem Records un nouveau EP intitulé Back To The Mausoleum. Celui-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Scorched Earth
02. And The Shadow Came
03. Craving Cries I Breath
04. In Contemplation
05. An Epiphany Of Retribution

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOOL (Metal Progressif) tease sa tournée américaine à venir à travers une vidéo présentant de nouveaux visuels et du son inédit :

»
(Lien direct)
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING (Death Metal Mélodique) sortira le 18 mai sur Apostasy Records son nouvel album intitulé Perdition Portal. Découvrez ci-dessous "All Light Swallowed".

01. Dismal (Bandcamp)
02. Towards the Leaden Sky
03. Golgotha
04. Shadowfathers
05. Perdition Portal
06. Treacherous Grounds
07. Abyssphere
08. All Light Swallowed
09. Morbid Divinity
10. Calamity Choir

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GALLERY (Black Metal) va sortir le 11 mai via Bandcamp un EP intitulé Eternal Night. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Sol Beyond The Prism".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 29 juin que sortira le nouvel album des Américains de TORN THE FUCK APART (Death Metal Technique). intitulé A Genetic Predisposition To Violence, celui-ci sera disponible via Gore House Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Invitation Homicide".

01. It Jammed The Woodchipper
02. Invitation Homicide
03. These Pliers Are Terrible For Pulling Teeth
04. In The Confines Of Fear
05. Dad's Head For Dinner
06. Abhorrent Existence
07. Boiled, Chopped And Slopped
08. Collection Complete
09. The Object Of Obsession
10. Compulsion To Torture

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Sorti l'année dernière au format numérique, le premier album des Anglais de NIHIL EYES (Death/Grind) intitulé Black Path se verra proposé en version CD le 18 mai par Ultraje Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEVILDRIVER (Power/Thrash Moderne Mélodique) sortira le 6 juillet via Napalm Records un album de reprises Country intitulé Outlaws ‘Til The End: Vol. 1. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec une reprise de Hank III sur laquelle l'américain fait d'ailleurs une apparition :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Après l'avoir repris dans le métro, MUTOID MAN (Stoner / (Post) Hardcore / Rock) propose sa reprise du célèbre "She’s A Lady" de Tom Jones. Ça s'écoute ici-même :

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez "Fen Of Shadows", nouveau morceau des Américains de SKELETONWITCH (Black/Thrash) figurant sur leur prochain album intitulé Devouring Radiant Light. Sortie prévue le 20 juillet sur Prosthetic Records.

01. Fen Of Shadows
02. Where Paradise Fades
03. Temple Of The Sun
04. Devouring Radiant Light
05. The Luminous Sky
06. The Vault
07. Carnarium Eternal
08. Sacred Soil

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Américains d'AHTME (Death Metal Technique) intitulé Sewerborn sortira le 1er juin sur Uniquer Leader Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Subversient". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Lord Of Shit
02. Subservient
03. Dig
04. Sea Of Sand
05. Summoning Shiba
06. The Stench Of Farooq
07. 9_2_5
08. To Exist
09. Contort And Control
10. Possession Obsession
11. Subhuman Remains

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
27 Avril 2018

3 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sulphur citer
Sulphur
27/04/2018 13:53
Le titre de Marduk est bien pourrav.
Ander citer
Ander
27/04/2018 11:20
Certifié 100 %Tool.
Neurocatharsis citer
Neurocatharsis
27/04/2018 09:35
Si l'extrait sonore de Tool provient du prochain album (auquel je ne croirais que lorsque je l'aurai entre les mains), la prod de Joe Barresi à l'air chouette.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Evil Warriors
 Evil Warriors
Fall From Reality
2018 - War Anthem Records		   
Grá
 Grá
Väsen
2018 - Carnal Records		   
MoM - Poésique Hors-Série : Du jeu vidéo au Metal
 MoM - Poésique Hors-Série : Du jeu vidéo au Metal
Avril 2018		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
At The Gates
 At The Gates
Death Mélodique - 1990 - Suède		   
DevilDriver
 DevilDriver
Power/Thrash Moderne Mélodique - 2003 - Etats-Unis		   
Fragments Of Unbecoming
 Fragments Of Unbecoming
Death mélodique velu - 2000 - Allemagne		   
Graveyard
 Graveyard
Death Metal - 2007 - Espagne		   
Marduk
 Marduk
Black Metal - 1990 - Suède		   
Mutoid Man
 Mutoid Man
Stoner / (Post) Hardcore / Rock - 2012 - Etats-Unis		   
Skeletonwitch
 Skeletonwitch
Black/Thrash - 2003 - Etats-Unis		   
Tool
 Tool
Prog ??? - Etats-Unis		   
Grá
Väsen
Lire la chronique
MoM - Poésique Hors-Série : Du jeu vidéo au Metal
Lire le podcast
Evil Warriors
Fall From Reality
Lire la chronique
Varathron
Patriarchs of Evil
Lire la chronique
Jack Starr's Burning Starr
Stand Your Ground
Lire la chronique
Primordial
Exile Amongst the Ruins
Lire la chronique
Rammstein
Reise Reise
Lire la chronique
Epidemic
Decameron
Lire la chronique
Animals as Leaders
Animals As Leaders
Lire la chronique
Abduction pour l'album "A L'heure du Crépuscule"
Lire l'interview
Totalselfhatred
Solitude
Lire la chronique
Gutslit
Amputheatre
Lire la chronique
The Obsessed
Sacred
Lire la chronique
Solstice
White Horse Hill
Lire la chronique
Wallachia
Monumental Heresy
Lire la chronique
The Grotesquery
The Lupine Anathema
Lire la chronique
Poésique - MoM chronique Ustalost - The Spoor of Vipers
Lire le podcast
Ascension
Under Ether
Lire la chronique
Grimoire
A la lumière des cendres (R...
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
The Bottomless Perdition / ...
Lire la chronique
Balmog
Vacuum
Lire la chronique
Imindain
The Enemy of Fetters and th...
Lire la chronique
Target
Master Project Genesis
Lire la chronique
They Live | We Sleep
Self Harm (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mastodon
Emperor of Sand
Lire la chronique
Kalmah
Palo
Lire la chronique
Borgne
[∞]
Lire la chronique
Poésique - MoM chronique Warbringer - Woe to the Vanquished
Lire le podcast
Demonomancy
Poisoned Atonement
Lire la chronique
Visigoth
Conqueror's Oath
Lire la chronique