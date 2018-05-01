»

(Lien direct) VITAMIN X (Hardcore) a dévoilé sur Spotify et iTunes le titre "Flip The Switch" sur lequel on retrouve J Mascis de Dinosaur Jr.. Le groupe sortira son nouvel album intitulé Age Of Paranoia le 18 mai sur Southern Lord.



01. Modern Man (Bandcamp)

02. Rollercoaster Ride

03. Age Of Paranoia

04. Human Plague

05. No One

06. Flip The Switch

07. Short circuit

08. Speak No Evil

09. Deranged Degenerate

10. Revers Midas Touch

11. Media Messiah

12. Road Warrior

13. Bounce Back

14. Leave Me Alone

15. Rock N Roll Destroyer

16. Shock Value