Les news du 1 Mai 2018

Les news du 1 Mai 2018 Autarcie - Brood Of Hatred - Butcher ABC - Прип'ять - Whoredom Rife - Vitamin X
AUTARCIE (Black Metal) a sorti hier son nouvel album Sequania via Purity Through Fire Records. "La Haute-Chasse" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

BROOD OF HATRED (Progressive Death Metal, Tunisie) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain disque Identity Disorder à venir le 4 mai chez Crime Records. Tracklist:

1. Mist 3:30
2. Controlling 6:11
3. Feeding The Hunger 7:01
4. Shooting Torpedoes 5:58
5. Bipolar 13:15
6. Traces 7:39
7. Ritual Of Sacrifice 4:19

 Les news du

BUTCHER ABC (Death/Grind) a signé sur Selfmadegod Records pour la sortie mondiale de son 1er full-length North Of Hell désormais disponible. Tracklist:

1. Join Us...
2. House of Meats
3. Nuclear Death
4. Maximum Rotting Corpse
5. Morbid Angel of Death
6. Death in Hell
7. Darkness in the Dark
8. Vice
9. ABC Butchers Co., Ltd.
10. Death by Napalm
11. North of Hell

 Les news du

Le 1er album de ПРИП'ЯТЬ (Funeral Black) nommé тума́н est désormais disponible en format digipack limité à 50 exemplaires. Pour commander c'est par ici. Il est en écoute intégrale sur Youtube.

 Les news du

WHOREDOM RIFE (Black Metal) a terminé l'enregistrement et le mixage de son nouvel album. Le groupe norvégien prépare également la sortie d'un split avec un groupe encore inconnu pour le moment. Tout cela sortira sur Terratur Possessions Records. Plus d'informations à venir très bientôt.

VITAMIN X (Hardcore) a dévoilé sur Spotify et iTunes le titre "Flip The Switch" sur lequel on retrouve J Mascis de Dinosaur Jr.. Le groupe sortira son nouvel album intitulé Age Of Paranoia le 18 mai sur Southern Lord.

01. Modern Man (Bandcamp)
02. Rollercoaster Ride
03. Age Of Paranoia
04. Human Plague
05. No One
06. Flip The Switch
07. Short circuit
08. Speak No Evil
09. Deranged Degenerate
10. Revers Midas Touch
11. Media Messiah
12. Road Warrior
13. Bounce Back
14. Leave Me Alone
15. Rock N Roll Destroyer
16. Shock Value
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
1 Mai 2018

