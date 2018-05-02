chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
64 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Primordial
 Primordial - Exile Amongst ... (C)
Par Chris		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Live At Krak... (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Acherontas
 Acherontas - Ma-IoN (Formu... (C)
Par Zur-En-Arh		   
Marilyn Manson
 Marilyn Manson - Heaven Ups... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 1 Mai 2018
 Les news du 1 Mai 2018 - Au... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Diablo Swing Orchestra
 Diablo Swing Orchestra - Pa... (C)
Par Dead		   
Diablo Swing Orchestra
 Diablo Swing Orchestra - Th... (C)
Par MoM		   
Solstice
 Solstice - White Horse Hill (C)
Par fayfay		   
Epidemic
 Epidemic - Decameron (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Grá
 Grá - Väsen (C)
Par ixaxaar		   
Les news du 27 Avril 2018
 Les news du 27 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Les news du 26 Avril 2018
 Les news du 26 Avril 2018 -... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
MoM - Poésique Hors-Série : Du jeu vidéo au Metal
 MoM - Poésique Hors-Série :... (D)
Par MoM		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains - Devourin... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Septicflesh
 Septicflesh - Codex Omega (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   

News »

Les news du 2 Mai 2018

News
Les news du 2 Mai 2018 Advent Of Bedlam - Madball
»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez "The Ever Watchful Eye", nouvel extrait du prochain album de ADVENT OF BEDLAM (Death Metal) intitulé Human Portal Phenomenon. SOrtie prévue le 4 mai sur Horror Pain Gore Death Records.

01. Human Portal Phenomenon
02. Olympus Mons
03. Born Of Synapses
04. The Ever Watchful Eye
05. A Liar's Spit
06. A Human Farm
07. The Vanishing
08. Crown Of Greed
09. Comstockery


10. Vultures Of The World		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez "Old Fashionned", nouveau morceau de MADBALL (New York Hardcore) tiré de l'album For The Cause à paraître le 15 juin sur Metal Blade Records.

01. Smile Now Pay Later
02. Rev Up
03. Freight Train
04. Tempest
05. Old Fashioned
06. Evil Ways (feat. Ice T)
07. Lone Wolf
08. Damaged Goods
09. The Fog (feat. Tim Armstrong)
10. Es Tu Vida
11. For You
12. For the Cause
13. Confessions

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
2 Mai 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Taphos
 Taphos
EP MMXVII (EP)
2017 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Madball
 Madball
New York Hardcore - Etats-Unis		   
Taphos
EP MMXVII (EP)
Lire la chronique
Marilyn Manson
Heaven Upside Down
Lire la chronique
Commander
Fatalis (The Unbroken Circle)
Lire la chronique
Acherontas
Amarta (Formulas of Reptili...
Lire la chronique
Wrong
Feel Great
Lire la chronique
Mörk Gryning
Live At Kraken (Live)
Lire la chronique
Le retour des torturés (Ont-ils bien fait ?)
Lire le podcast
Diablo Swing Orchestra
Pacifisticuffs
Lire la chronique
Self-Hatred
Theia
Lire la chronique
Grá
Väsen
Lire la chronique
MoM - Poésique Hors-Série : Du jeu vidéo au Metal
Lire le podcast
Evil Warriors
Fall From Reality
Lire la chronique
Varathron
Patriarchs of Evil
Lire la chronique
Jack Starr's Burning Starr
Stand Your Ground
Lire la chronique
Primordial
Exile Amongst the Ruins
Lire la chronique
Rammstein
Reise Reise
Lire la chronique
Epidemic
Decameron
Lire la chronique
Animals as Leaders
Animals As Leaders
Lire la chronique
Abduction pour l'album "A L'heure du Crépuscule"
Lire l'interview
Totalselfhatred
Solitude
Lire la chronique
Gutslit
Amputheatre
Lire la chronique
The Obsessed
Sacred
Lire la chronique
Solstice
White Horse Hill
Lire la chronique
Wallachia
Monumental Heresy
Lire la chronique
The Grotesquery
The Lupine Anathema
Lire la chronique
Poésique - MoM chronique Ustalost - The Spoor of Vipers
Lire le podcast
Ascension
Under Ether
Lire la chronique
Grimoire
A la lumière des cendres (R...
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
The Bottomless Perdition / ...
Lire la chronique
Balmog
Vacuum
Lire la chronique