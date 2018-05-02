»

(Lien direct) MADBALL (New York Hardcore) tiré de l'album For The Cause à paraître le 15 juin sur Metal Blade Records.



01. Smile Now Pay Later

02. Rev Up

03. Freight Train

04. Tempest

05. Old Fashioned

06. Evil Ways (feat. Ice T)

07. Lone Wolf

08. Damaged Goods

09. The Fog (feat. Tim Armstrong)

10. Es Tu Vida

11. For You

12. For the Cause

13. Confessions



