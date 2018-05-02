Découvrez "Old Fashionned", nouveau morceau de MADBALL (New York Hardcore) tiré de l'album For The Cause à paraître le 15 juin sur Metal Blade Records.
01. Smile Now Pay Later
02. Rev Up
03. Freight Train
04. Tempest
05. Old Fashioned
06. Evil Ways (feat. Ice T)
07. Lone Wolf
08. Damaged Goods
09. The Fog (feat. Tim Armstrong)
10. Es Tu Vida
11. For You
12. For the Cause
13. Confessions
