UNLEASHED a écrit : Warriors!!!



Unleashed are proud to announce that we have signed a new recording deal with Napalm Records! Our 13th album is scheduled for recording in Chrome studios, in May 2018. We are very much looking forward to this new cooperation on our journey into the bands 30th anniversary (in 2019). Hail Odin!



Be on the lookout for a brand new studio album in late 2018!