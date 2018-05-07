chargement...

News »

Les news du 7 Mai 2018

News
Les news du 7 Mai 2018 Arte - Kataklysm - Gutter Instinct - Ratbreed - Start a revolution - Spaceslug
»
(Lien direct)
ARTE a mis en ligne un reportage consacré à la scène Metal en Indonésie. Il se regarde ici en replay :

https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/030273-663-A/arte-reportage/		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KATAKLYSM (Death Mélodique Moderne) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Meditations qui sortira le 1er juin via Nuclear Blast. "Narcissist" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
En attendant un premier extrait prévu prochainement GUTTER INSTINCT (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Heirs Of Sisyphus qui sortira le 8 juin via Pulverised Records. Cela se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Satan Within
2. Zenon
3. The Abyss Speaks
4. Shock Doctrine
5. Uncreation
6. Tip Of The Spear
7. The Luminous Darkness
8. Heirs Of Sisyphus		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album du groupe Finlandais RATBREED (Heavy Metal) sortira en juillet prochain. Il s'appelle Evoke The Blaze. Vous pouvez écouter le premier titre, "Gates Of Underworld".

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le groupe Allemand START A REVOLUTION (Heavy Metal) a récemment publié un nouveau single / vidéo clip extrait de son album Survivors. Son titre : "Anchor"

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SPACESLUG (Stoner / Space Rock ) vient d'annoncer sa participation au projet de tribute à l'album The Wall de PINK FLOYD aux côtés de grands noms de la scène Stoner / Fuzz tels que THE MELVINS, MARS RED SKY, YAWNING MAN, ASG. Cet album est dans les tuyaux depuis plus d'un an. Il s'appellera The Wall Redux.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + rivax
7 Mai 2018

