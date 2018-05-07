»

(Lien direct) GUTTER INSTINCT (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Heirs Of Sisyphus qui sortira le 8 juin via Pulverised Records. Cela se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Satan Within

2. Zenon

3. The Abyss Speaks

4. Shock Doctrine

5. Uncreation

6. Tip Of The Spear

7. The Luminous Darkness

8. Heirs Of Sisyphus