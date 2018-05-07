En attendant un premier extrait prévu prochainement GUTTER INSTINCT (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Heirs Of Sisyphus qui sortira le 8 juin via Pulverised Records. Cela se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Satan Within
2. Zenon
3. The Abyss Speaks
4. Shock Doctrine
5. Uncreation
6. Tip Of The Spear
7. The Luminous Darkness
8. Heirs Of Sisyphus
SPACESLUG (Stoner / Space Rock ) vient d'annoncer sa participation au projet de tribute à l'album The Wall de PINK FLOYD aux côtés de grands noms de la scène Stoner / Fuzz tels que THE MELVINS, MARS RED SKY, YAWNING MAN, ASG. Cet album est dans les tuyaux depuis plus d'un an. Il s'appellera The Wall Redux.
