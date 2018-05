»

(Lien direct) WEDERGANGER (Black Metal) viennent d’annoncer via leur page Facebook la fin de leurs activités :



WEDERGANGER a écrit : WEDERGANGER 2013 - 2018



You are hereby informed that WEDERGANGER will haunt the world of the living no longer. The curse is lifted and the seal is broken.



We wish to thank all those who aided and supported us during the lustrum of undeath that has now come to an end.