News »

Les news du 15 Mai 2018

News
Les news du 15 Mai 2018 Paganland - Act Of Impalement - Lurk - Sadistik Forest
»
(Lien direct)
PAGANLAND (Pagan Black Metal) a posté sur YouTube une vidéo live du titre "Black Mountain" filmée lors d'un récent concert à Kaunas en Lituanie.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Perdition Cult, le premier album des Américains d'ACT OF IMPALEMENT sortira le 30 juillet via Caligari Records (cassette/LP) et Unspeakable Axe Records (CD). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Pax Romana" :

01. Smoldering Out Of Existence
02. Disembowelment Rituals Of Moloch
03. Draugr
04. Ruins Of Sarnath
05. As Their Temples Burn
06. Pax Romana
07. S.L.R (Sadistic Lycanthropic Rage)
08. Eternal Frame-Eternal Bliss
09. Chthonic

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Sorti en 2016 uniquement au format numérique, le troisième album de LURK (Death/Doom/Sludge) intitulé Fringe va être édité en CD et LP le 5 août prochain par Transcending Obscurity Records. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Reclaim" :

01. Ostrakismos
02. Tale Blade
03. Reclaim
04. Elan
05. Offshoot
06. Furrow
07. Nether
08. Proteus Syndrome

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez "Bones Of A Giant", nouvel extrait du prochain album des Finlandais de SADISTIK FOREST (Death Metal) intitulé Morbid Majesties. Sortie le 25 mai sur Transcending Obscurity Records.

01. Morbidly Majestic
02. Decades Of Torment Then Death (YouTube)
03. The Hour Of Dread
04. Destructive Art (YouTube)
05. Zero Progress (YouTube)
06. Monsters Of Death
07. The Maelstrom Opens (YouTube)
08. Bones Of A Giant

Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
15 Mai 2018

