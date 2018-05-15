»

(Lien direct) Perdition Cult, le premier album des Américains d'ACT OF IMPALEMENT sortira le 30 juillet via Caligari Records (cassette/LP) et Unspeakable Axe Records (CD). Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Pax Romana" :



01. Smoldering Out Of Existence

02. Disembowelment Rituals Of Moloch

03. Draugr

04. Ruins Of Sarnath

05. As Their Temples Burn

06. Pax Romana

07. S.L.R (Sadistic Lycanthropic Rage)

08. Eternal Frame-Eternal Bliss

09. Chthonic



