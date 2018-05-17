»

(Lien direct) ISKALD (Black Metal mélodique) va sortir son nouvel album intitulé Innhøstinga le 31 août prochain via Indie Recordings. En attendant un premier extrait qui sera dévoilé d'ici quelques jours, le tracklisting est disponible :



1. The Atrocious Horror

2. No Amen

3. Offer Av Livet

4. Even Dawn Drew Twilight

5. Resting...Not in Peace

6. De Siste Vintre

7. From Traitor To Beast

8. Lysene som Forsvant

7. Innhøstinga