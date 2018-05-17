chargement...

Dio
 Dio - Holy Diver (C)
Les news du 16 Mai 2018
 Les news du 16 Mai 2018 - D... (N)
Dimmu Borgir
 Dimmu Borgir - Eonian (C)
Sleep + Sofy Major
 Sleep + Sofy Major - (R)
Aisuragua
 Aisuragua - In Morte Veritas (C)
Irreversible Mechanism
 Irreversible Mechanism - In... (C)
Warfuck
 Warfuck - This Was Supposed... (C)
Monolithe
 Monolithe - Epsilon Aurigae... (C)
Satan présente GORGOROTH : de modèle à risée générale
 Satan présente GORGOROTH : ... (D)
Les news du 14 Mai 2018
 Les news du 14 Mai 2018 - C... (N)
Vacivus
 Vacivus - Temple Of The Abyss (C)
Monolithe
 Monolithe - Nebula Septem (C)
Les news du 13 Mai 2018
 Les news du 13 Mai 2018 - O... (N)
Les news du 12 Mai 2018
 Les news du 12 Mai 2018 - I... (N)
Les news du 17 Mai 2018

News
Extermination Dismemberment - Pink Cocoon - Cauldron - Iskald - Exocrine
EXTERMINATION DISMEMBERMENT (Brutal Slam Death) a mis en ligne un nouveau morceau, "Omnivore".

PINK COCOON (Doom/Blues) vient de sortir son 1er EP Alienation au format numérique. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.

CAULDRON (Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album New Gods le 7 septembre via Dissonance Productions.

ISKALD (Black Metal mélodique) va sortir son nouvel album intitulé Innhøstinga le 31 août prochain via Indie Recordings. En attendant un premier extrait qui sera dévoilé d'ici quelques jours, le tracklisting est disponible :

1. The Atrocious Horror
2. No Amen
3. Offer Av Livet
4. Even Dawn Drew Twilight
5. Resting...Not in Peace
6. De Siste Vintre
7. From Traitor To Beast
8. Lysene som Forsvant
7. Innhøstinga

EXOCRINE (Death Technique) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Molten Giant qui sortira le 17 août via Unique Leader. Un premier extrait sera dévoilé prochainement ...

1. Scorched Human Society
2. Hayato
3. Backdraft
4. Molten Giant
5. Flamewalkers
6. Lavaburst
7. Behind The Wall
8 The Shape Of New World
17 Mai 2018

