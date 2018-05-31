Quatre ans séparent Heathen de Magus, nouvel album de THOU (Sludge atmosphérique) à paraître. Celui-ci sortira via Sacred Bones Records le 31 août (double vinyle, digi CD, CD avec boiter cristal et digital). Les précommandes sont ouvertes sur le site du label ainsi que Bandcamp, où le titre "The Changeling Prince" est en écoute :
La tracklist est la suivante :
1. Inward
2. My Brother Caliban
3. Transcending Dualities
4. The Changeling Prince
5. Sovereign Self
6. Divine Will
7. In the Kingdom of Meaning
8. Greater Invocation of Disgust
9. Elimination Rhetoric
10. The Law Which Compels
11. Supremacy
(Fabrice) CENTAURO (Thrash Metal) sortira son nouvel album Daño Colateral au format CD le 30 juin chez Ablaze Productions. Tracklist:
1. Aberrante Creación (4:46)
2. Extenuante Cometido (5:40)
3. I.D.S. (4:04)
4. Al Pie del Borde (4:42)
5. El Derecho del Mártir (5:44)
6. En Decadencia (3:02)
7. Sentencia de Muerte (5:54)
8. Colmando un Oscuro Vacío (5:48)
9. Delirio Esquizofrénico (6:36)
10. Impulso Terminal (3:44)
THE FLESH (Blackened Hardcore Crust Punk) offre son nouvel album Dweller en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain. Tracklist:
01 – Tot in Den Treure
02 – Black Rain
03 – Siren’s Call
04 – Dweller (In The Dark)
05 – Salax
06 – Thrones In The Sky
07 – A Knife To The Conformist
08 – Fire Red Gaze (Bandcamp download only bonus track)
