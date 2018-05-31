»

(Lien direct) Heathen de Magus, nouvel album de THOU (Sludge atmosphérique) à paraître. Celui-ci sortira via Sacred Bones Records le 31 août (double vinyle, digi CD, CD avec boiter cristal et digital). Les précommandes sont ouvertes sur le site du label ainsi que Bandcamp, où le titre "The Changeling Prince" est en écoute :



<a href="http://thou.bandcamp.com/album/magus-2">Magus by Thou</a>



La tracklist est la suivante :



1. Inward

2. My Brother Caliban

3. Transcending Dualities

4. The Changeling Prince

5. Sovereign Self

6. Divine Will

7. In the Kingdom of Meaning

8. Greater Invocation of Disgust

9. Elimination Rhetoric

10. The Law Which Compels

11. Supremacy