Hideous Divinity + Origin + Rings Of Saturn + Graveslave
 Hideous Divinity + Origin +... (R)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 31 Mai 2018
 Les news du 31 Mai 2018 - T... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gravehill
 Gravehill - The Unchaste, T... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Baptists
 Baptists - Beacon Of Faith (C)
Par Krokodil		   
IMMORTAL RITES 2018
 IMMORTAL RITES 2018 - Under... (R)
Par yog		   
Akercocke
 Akercocke - Renaissance in ... (C)
Par tasserholf		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2018
 Les news du 30 Mai 2018 - A... (N)
Par Sunn0))		   
Sleep
 Sleep - The Sciences (C)
Par TempleOfAsgaard		   
Visigoth
 Visigoth - Conqueror's Oath (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Crisix
 Crisix - Against The Odds (C)
Par Johnjohn		   
Les news du 29 Mai 2018
 Les news du 29 Mai 2018 - F... (N)
Par Ander		   
Sadistik Forest
 Sadistik Forest - Morbid Ma... (C)
Par Gauchet		   
Abhor
 Abhor - Occulta Religio (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 28 Mai 2018
 Les news du 28 Mai 2018 - H... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - Thanatotic ... (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Uada
 Uada - Cult Of A Dying Sun (C)
Par NightSoul		   
Antagonism
 Antagonism - Thrashocalypse... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 31 Mai 2018

News
Les news du 31 Mai 2018 Thou - Hallux Valgus - Ordinul Negru - Centauro - The Flesh - Darkness - Slaughterday
Quatre ans séparent Heathen de Magus, nouvel album de THOU (Sludge atmosphérique) à paraître. Celui-ci sortira via Sacred Bones Records le 31 août (double vinyle, digi CD, CD avec boiter cristal et digital). Les précommandes sont ouvertes sur le site du label ainsi que Bandcamp, où le titre "The Changeling Prince" est en écoute :



La tracklist est la suivante :

1. Inward
2. My Brother Caliban
3. Transcending Dualities
4. The Changeling Prince
5. Sovereign Self
6. Divine Will
7. In the Kingdom of Meaning
8. Greater Invocation of Disgust
9. Elimination Rhetoric
10. The Law Which Compels
HALLUX VALGUS (Death Metal, Chili) a choisi Death Will Prevail comme titre pour son 1er EP qui sortira prochainement sur Ex Nihilo Music. Tracklist:

1.- Twilight Of The Dead
2.- Crawling Are The Dead
3.- Hot Puke
4.- Under The Ritual Of Necromancy
5.- Slaughter Lambs
ORDINUL NEGRU (Black Metal) a dévoilé la pochette de son prochain opus Faustian Nights à paraître cet été sur Loud Rage Music.		 Les news du

(Fabrice) CENTAURO (Thrash Metal) sortira son nouvel album Daño Colateral au format CD le 30 juin chez Ablaze Productions. Tracklist:

1. Aberrante Creación (4:46)
2. Extenuante Cometido (5:40)
3. I.D.S. (4:04)
4. Al Pie del Borde (4:42)
5. El Derecho del Mártir (5:44)
6. En Decadencia (3:02)
7. Sentencia de Muerte (5:54)
8. Colmando un Oscuro Vacío (5:48)
9. Delirio Esquizofrénico (6:36)
10. Impulso Terminal (3:44)

Durée totale: 50:00

THE FLESH (Blackened Hardcore Crust Punk) offre son nouvel album Dweller en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain. Tracklist:

01 – Tot in Den Treure
02 – Black Rain
03 – Siren’s Call
04 – Dweller (In The Dark)
05 – Salax
06 – Thrones In The Sky
07 – A Knife To The Conformist
08 – Fire Red Gaze (Bandcamp download only bonus track)

DARKNESS (Thrash Old-School) vient d'annoncer la sortie de son nouvel album le 12 octobre via Massacre Records. Intitulé First Class Violence, il verra un premier extrait être dévoilé prochainement.		 Les news du

SLAUGHTERDAY (Death Old-School) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel EP Abattoir sorti vendredi dernier via F.D.A. Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

Thrasho Dysthymie + Keyser + Jean-Clint
31 Mai 2018

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
31/05/2018 13:51
"(Fabrice) CENTAURO" mouhaha Gros sourire

