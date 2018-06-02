News » Les news du 2 Juin 2018 News Les news du 2 Juin 2018 Kamikaze Zombie - Decayed - Drowned - Demon Lung » (Lien direct) KAMIKAZE ZOMBIE (Thrash/Crossover) a publié une vidéo pour "The Story of Jane Doe" extrait de son 1er full-length Night of the Nuberus (2017).





» (Lien direct) DECAYED (Black Metal) a mis en ligne un clip pour le titre "Alvorecer De Almas Perdidas" tiré de son nouvel opus Of Fire And Evil sorti hier.





» (Lien direct) DROWNED (Death/Thrash/Heavy) sortira son nouvel album 7th Le 15 juin chez Greyhaze Records. Tracklist:



1. The Bitter art of Detestation

2. Rage before some Hope

3. Toothless Messiah

4. Murder, Sex, Hate and More...

5. Violent March of Chaos

6. Damaged Wood Coffin

7. Elitist Heaven Ruled by Devil

8. Epidemic and God Selfishness

9. Timebomb Conscience

10. KRH317

11. Ministry of National Inquisition









» (Lien direct) DEMON LUNG (Doom Metal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour sa reprise de "How The Gods Kill" de Danzig qui figure en bonus sur la réédition vinyle du 1er EP des Californiens, Pareidolia (2012) avec trois autres morceaux, la version originale de "Pray For Rain" et deux covers, une de Wounded Giant ("The Road To Middian") et l'autre de Twisted Sister ("Captain Howdy").





Power Trip - Extremity

