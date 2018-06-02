DROWNED (Death/Thrash/Heavy) sortira son nouvel album 7th Le 15 juin chez Greyhaze Records. Tracklist:
1. The Bitter art of Detestation
2. Rage before some Hope
3. Toothless Messiah
4. Murder, Sex, Hate and More...
5. Violent March of Chaos
6. Damaged Wood Coffin
7. Elitist Heaven Ruled by Devil
8. Epidemic and God Selfishness
9. Timebomb Conscience
10. KRH317
11. Ministry of National Inquisition
DEMON LUNG (Doom Metal) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour sa reprise de "How The Gods Kill" de Danzig qui figure en bonus sur la réédition vinyle du 1er EP des Californiens, Pareidolia (2012) avec trois autres morceaux, la version originale de "Pray For Rain" et deux covers, une de Wounded Giant ("The Road To Middian") et l'autre de Twisted Sister ("Captain Howdy").
