Les news du 3 Juin 2018

News
Les news du 3 Juin 2018 Trope - Secondhand Habit - Cusses - Henriette B - Ragdoll Sunday - Vallenfyre
Le premier single extrait du debut album du gang Canadien TROPE (Hard Rock) est sorti il y a deux jours. Le morceau s'appelle "Lambs" et donne un bon aperçu de ce dont est capable ce jeune combo (2016) emmené par une frontwoman très en voix.

SECONDHAND HABIT est un groupe de Hard Rock. Leur dernier single, "Bad Habit" est sorti ce vendredi.

"Critical", le dernier single du groupe de Hard Rock CUSSES est sorti fin mai. On découvre la vidéo.

Il y a des fans de Metalcore dans l'assistance ? Je vous partage une chouette découverte dominicale, le groupe Suisse HENRIETTE B. Le récent dernier single du combo s'appelle "Bravery", et ça envoie du bois.

"What a Day" est le dernir single extrait de l'EP Immigrant publié par le combo de Heavy RAGDOLL SUNDAY

VALLENFYRE (Death/Doom) c'est terminé ! Le combo anglais vient de l'annoncer avec ce communiqué :

"Some of you may already be aware but we are calling an end to Vallenfyre this year. The reason being that we want to leave it on a high for us. We have 3 albums we are proud of and we have played some great shows and met many wonderful people. Vallenfyre was also about the death of my Father and I want to keep that in tact. Myself and Chris will be starting a new project called Strigoi which will carry on where Vallenfyre has left off so look out for that soon. We would like to thank everybody who has helped or supported us in any way and let you know we have 3 more shows that we are playing. With Full Force festival on June 16th, Wacken festival on August 2nd, and today we would like to announce our final live show. See the poster for details.
Supports will be added soon. Best ! Greg"		 Les news du
3 Juin 2018

ARTICLES DU JOUR
Ulver
 Ulver
The Assassination of Julius Caesar
2017 - House of Mythology		   
Pryapisme
 Pryapisme
Epic Loon
2018 - Apathia Records		   
Cult Of Occult
 Cult Of Occult
Anti Life
2018 - Music Fear Satan		   

Cult Of Occult
Anti Life
Lire la chronique
Ulver
The Assassination of Julius...
Lire la chronique
Pryapisme
Epic Loon
Lire la chronique
NORTH OF THE WALL 2018
Abyssal + Bismuth + Bölzer ...
Lire le live report
Nervosa
Downfall of Mankind
Lire la chronique
Nuit Macabre
Perversion de Dieu (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hideous Divinity + Origin + Rings Of Saturn + Graveslave
Lire le live report
Gravehill
The Unchaste, The Profane &...
Lire la chronique
Baptists
Beacon Of Faith
Lire la chronique
Baneful Storm
Invocations (EP)
Lire la chronique
Stortregn
Emptiness Fills The Void
Lire la chronique
Fange + The Body
Lire le live report
IMMORTAL RITES 2018
Undergang + Disfuneral + Ca...
Lire le live report
French Black Metal : La communauté
Lire le podcast
Sleep
The Sciences
Lire la chronique
Abhor
Occulta Religio
Lire la chronique
Akercocke
Renaissance in Extremis
Lire la chronique
MoM - Poésique Hors-Série : Du jeu vidéo au Metal Partie 2
Lire le podcast
Antagonism pour l'EP "Thrashocalypse"
Lire l'interview
Portal
ION
Lire la chronique
Uada
Cult Of A Dying Sun
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Fog
Thanatotic Supremacy
Lire la chronique
Sacred Reich
The American Way
Lire la chronique
Sadistik Forest
Morbid Majesties
Lire la chronique
The Beast of Nod
Vampira: Disciple of Chaos
Lire la chronique
Unearthly Trance
In the Red
Lire la chronique
Wyrms
Altuus Kronhorr - La monarc...
Lire la chronique
Bloody Hammers
The Horrific Case of Bloody...
Lire la chronique
Depravity
Evil Upheaval
Lire la chronique
Fuzzgod
Meet Your Maker (Démo)
Lire la chronique