Le premier single extrait du debut album du gang Canadien TROPE (Hard Rock) est sorti il y a deux jours. Le morceau s'appelle "Lambs" et donne un bon aperçu de ce dont est capable ce jeune combo (2016) emmené par une frontwoman très en voix.
Il y a des fans de Metalcore dans l'assistance ? Je vous partage une chouette découverte dominicale, le groupe Suisse HENRIETTE B. Le récent dernier single du combo s'appelle "Bravery", et ça envoie du bois.
VALLENFYRE (Death/Doom) c'est terminé ! Le combo anglais vient de l'annoncer avec ce communiqué :
"Some of you may already be aware but we are calling an end to Vallenfyre this year. The reason being that we want to leave it on a high for us. We have 3 albums we are proud of and we have played some great shows and met many wonderful people. Vallenfyre was also about the death of my Father and I want to keep that in tact. Myself and Chris will be starting a new project called Strigoi which will carry on where Vallenfyre has left off so look out for that soon. We would like to thank everybody who has helped or supported us in any way and let you know we have 3 more shows that we are playing. With Full Force festival on June 16th, Wacken festival on August 2nd, and today we would like to announce our final live show. See the poster for details.
Supports will be added soon. Best ! Greg"
