»

(Lien direct) MOONSPELL (Metal orchestral) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un teaser de son Dvd live intitulé Lisboa Under The Spell qui sortira le 17 août via Napalm Records et comprendra à la fois un concert donné chez eux à Lisbonne, ainsi qu'un documentaire inédit. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



Wolfheart Show :



1. Wolfshade (A Werewolf Masquerade)

2. Love Crimes

3. Of Dream And Drama

4. Lua D’inverno

5. Trebaruna

6. Ataegina

7. Vampiria

8. An Erotic Alchemy

9. Alma Mater



Irreligious Show :



1. Perverse Almost Religious

2. Opium

3. Awake!

4. For A Taste Of Eternity

5. Ruin & Misery

6. A Poisoned Gift

7. Raven Claws (Feat. Mariangela Demurtas)

8. Mephisto

9. Herr Spiegelmann

10. Fullmoon Madness



Extinct Show :



1. All Gone From The Wild (Intro)

2. Breathe (Until We Are No More)

3. Extinct (Feat. Carolina Torres)

4. Medusalem

5. Domina

6. The Last Of Us

7. Malignia

8. Funeral Bloom

9. A Dying Breed

10. The Future Is Dark



