MOONSPELL (Metal orchestral) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un teaser de son Dvd live intitulé Lisboa Under The Spell qui sortira le 17 août via Napalm Records et comprendra à la fois un concert donné chez eux à Lisbonne, ainsi qu'un documentaire inédit. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
Wolfheart Show :
1. Wolfshade (A Werewolf Masquerade)
2. Love Crimes
3. Of Dream And Drama
4. Lua D’inverno
5. Trebaruna
6. Ataegina
7. Vampiria
8. An Erotic Alchemy
9. Alma Mater
Irreligious Show :
1. Perverse Almost Religious
2. Opium
3. Awake!
4. For A Taste Of Eternity
5. Ruin & Misery
6. A Poisoned Gift
7. Raven Claws (Feat. Mariangela Demurtas)
8. Mephisto
9. Herr Spiegelmann
10. Fullmoon Madness
Extinct Show :
1. All Gone From The Wild (Intro)
2. Breathe (Until We Are No More)
3. Extinct (Feat. Carolina Torres)
4. Medusalem
5. Domina
6. The Last Of Us
7. Malignia
8. Funeral Bloom
9. A Dying Breed
10. The Future Is Dark
RAVENS CREED (Death Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Get Dead or Try Dying le 2 août chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist:
01. Intro - Unrelenting Supremacy
02. Dead Bird on Winchester Street
03. Death on a Rival
04. Get Killed or Try Dying
05. Hymn & Hearse
06. Off with their Legs
07. Treacherous Rector
08. Rats Beneath Our Feet
09. Remember the Hammer
10. Sound of Sirens
11. When a Deaf Man Goes Blind
12. The Trauma of Being Hunted
13. Outro
