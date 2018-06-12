»

(Lien direct) WITCHFYRE (Heavy Metal Occult) sortira son premier album intitulé Grimorium Verum le 8 août sur Fighter Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Behind The Wall". Voici également le tracklisting :



01. Devil's Child

02. Lord Of The Underworld

03. No Rest For The Witched

04. The Guardian Of The Dead

05. Behind The Wall

06. Night Hunter

07. Queen Of The Night

08. Samhain



