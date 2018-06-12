Concours WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Post Black Metal) : en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 places pour le concert des Américains à Strasbourg le mardi 19 juin 2018 à la Laiterie et 2 autres places pour celui à Paris le vendredi 29 juin 2018 au Petit Bain. Direction ici pour les modalités de participation. Attention, plus 2 jours!
WITCHFYRE (Heavy Metal Occult) sortira son premier album intitulé Grimorium Verum le 8 août sur Fighter Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Behind The Wall". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Devil's Child
02. Lord Of The Underworld
03. No Rest For The Witched
04. The Guardian Of The Dead
05. Behind The Wall
06. Night Hunter
07. Queen Of The Night
08. Samhain
Par Sakrifiss
Par N4pht4
Par donvar
Par Sulphur
Par Raziel
Par dantefever
Par Ander
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ander
Par Høsty