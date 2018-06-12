chargement...

Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - Thanatotic ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Aorlhac pour l'album "L'esprit des Vents"
 Aorlhac pour l'album "L'esp... (I)
Par N4pht4		   
The Beast of Nod
 The Beast of Nod - Vampira:... (C)
Par donvar		   
Brouillard
 Brouillard - Brouillard (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Sakrifiss rencontre Noktu (Mortifera / Celestia / Bleu, blanc Satan...)
 Sakrifiss rencontre Noktu (... (I)
Par Raziel		   
Les news du 9 Juin 2018
 Les news du 9 Juin 2018 - M... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 8 Juin 2018
 Les news du 8 Juin 2018 - K... (N)
Par Ander		   
Wombbath
 Wombbath - The Great Desola... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Wiegedood
 Wiegedood - De Doden Hebben... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 6 Juin 2018
 Les news du 6 Juin 2018 - R... (N)
Par Ander		   
NORTH OF THE WALL 2018
 NORTH OF THE WALL 2018 - Ab... (R)
Par Høsty		   

News »

Les news du 12 Juin 2018

News
Les news du 12 Juin 2018 Wolves In The Throne Room - Thorium - Unbirth - Witchfyre
»
(Lien direct)
Concours WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Post Black Metal) : en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 places pour le concert des Américains à Strasbourg le mardi 19 juin 2018 à la Laiterie et 2 autres places pour celui à Paris le vendredi 29 juin 2018 au Petit Bain. Direction ici pour les modalités de participation. Attention, plus 2 jours!

»
(Lien direct)
THORIUM (Death Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Blasphemy Awakes sorti le 1er juin via Mighty Music. Il s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNBIRTH (Brutal Death) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel album Fleshforged Columns Of Deceit qui sortira le 25 juin via New Standard Elite. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WITCHFYRE (Heavy Metal Occult) sortira son premier album intitulé Grimorium Verum le 8 août sur Fighter Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Behind The Wall". Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Devil's Child
02. Lord Of The Underworld
03. No Rest For The Witched
04. The Guardian Of The Dead
05. Behind The Wall
06. Night Hunter
07. Queen Of The Night
08. Samhain

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
12 Juin 2018

