chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
24 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Order Ov Riven Cathedrals
 Order Ov Riven Cathedrals -... (C)
Par Seb`		   
Taphos
 Taphos - Come Ethereal Somb... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Doombringer
 Doombringer - The Grand Sab... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Blood Red Fog
 Blood Red Fog - Thanatotic ... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Aorlhac pour l'album "L'esprit des Vents"
 Aorlhac pour l'album "L'esp... (I)
Par N4pht4		   
The Beast of Nod
 The Beast of Nod - Vampira:... (C)
Par donvar		   
Brouillard
 Brouillard - Brouillard (C)
Par Sulphur		   
Sakrifiss rencontre Noktu (Mortifera / Celestia / Bleu, blanc Satan...)
 Sakrifiss rencontre Noktu (... (I)
Par Raziel		   
Les news du 9 Juin 2018
 Les news du 9 Juin 2018 - M... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 8 Juin 2018
 Les news du 8 Juin 2018 - K... (N)
Par Ander		   
Wombbath
 Wombbath - The Great Desola... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Wiegedood
 Wiegedood - De Doden Hebben... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

News »

Les news du 13 Juin 2018

News
Les news du 13 Juin 2018 Deafheaven - Obscura - Wolves In The Throne Room - Carcass - Enslaved - The Great Old Ones - Hexecutor - Exocrine - JXV - Birds In Row - Beheaded - Korpiklaani
»
(Lien direct)
DEAFHEAVEN (Dawn of Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Ordinay Corrupt Human Love qui sortira le 13 juillet via Anti-. "Canary Yellow" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBSCURA (Death Technique) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Diluvium qui sortira le 13 juillet via Relapse Records. "Emergent Evolution" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Concours WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Post Black Metal) : en partenariat avec Kongfuzi Booking, Thrashocore vous propose de gagner 2 places pour le concert des Américains à Strasbourg le mardi 19 juin 2018 à la Laiterie et 2 autres places pour celui à Paris le vendredi 29 juin 2018 au Petit Bain. Direction ici pour les modalités de participation. Attention, dernier jour!		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Après notamment ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif), THE GREAT OLD ONES (Black Metal) ou encore HEXECUTOR (Thrash), c'est au tour de CARCASS (Death Metal Mélodique) d'être annoncé à l'affiche du festival des 20 ans de Garmonbozia, qui se tiendra les 26 et 27 octobre à Rennes (L'étage).		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EXOCRINE (Death Technique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son album Molten Giant qui sortira le 17 août via Unique Leader. "Hayato" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez "Trick x Treat", le nouveau single du gang de Hardcore / Horrorcore JXV. C'est sorti le 9 juin 2018.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Deuxième extrait dévoilé pour le prochain BIRDS IN ROW (Hardcore / Screamo), We Already Lost The World, qui sortira le 13 juillet chez Deathwish Inc.

»
(Lien direct)
BEHEADED (Brutal Death) a signé sur Agonia Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KORPIKLAANI (Folk metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Kulkija qui sortira le 7 septembre via Nuclear Blast. "Kotikonnut" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + rivax + FullSail
13 Juin 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Taphos
 Taphos
Come Ethereal Somberness
2018 - Blood Harvest Records		   
Orsak:oslo
 Orsak:oslo
Nordstan (EP)
2018 - Autoproduction		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Beheaded
 Beheaded
Brutal Death - 1991 - Malte		   
Birds In Row
 Birds In Row
Hardcore / Screamo - France		   
Carcass
 Carcass
Death Metal Mélodique - 1986 - Royaume-Uni		   
Deafheaven
 Deafheaven
Dawn of Black Metal - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Enslaved
 Enslaved
Black Metal Progressif - 1991 - Norvège		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine
Death Technique - 2013 - France		   
Hexecutor
 Hexecutor
Thrash - 2011 - France		   
Korpiklaani
 Korpiklaani
Folk metal - 2003 - Finlande		   
Obscura
 Obscura
Death Technique - 2002 - Allemagne		   
The Great Old Ones
 The Great Old Ones
Black Metal - 2009 - France		   
Wolves In The Throne Room
 Wolves In The Throne Room
Post Black Metal - 2002 - Etats-Unis		   
Orsak:oslo
Nordstan (EP)
Lire la chronique
Taphos
Come Ethereal Somberness
Lire la chronique
Brouillard
Brouillard
Lire la chronique
Aorlhac pour l'album "L'esprit des Vents"
Lire l'interview
Order Ov Riven Cathedrals
The Discontinuity's Interlude
Lire la chronique
Sakrifiss rencontre Noktu (Mortifera / Celestia / Bleu, blanc Satan...)
Lire l'interview
Wombbath
The Great Desolation
Lire la chronique
Blitzkrieg
Judge Not!
Lire la chronique
Amzera
Amzera (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gontyna Kry
Ignipoten
Lire la chronique
Cult Of Occult
Anti Life
Lire la chronique
Ulver
The Assassination of Julius...
Lire la chronique
Pryapisme
Epic Loon
Lire la chronique
NORTH OF THE WALL 2018
Abyssal + Bismuth + Bölzer ...
Lire le live report
Nervosa
Downfall of Mankind
Lire la chronique
Nuit Macabre
Perversion de Dieu (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hideous Divinity + Origin + Rings Of Saturn + Graveslave
Lire le live report
Gravehill
The Unchaste, The Profane &...
Lire la chronique
Baptists
Beacon Of Faith
Lire la chronique
Baneful Storm
Invocations (EP)
Lire la chronique
Stortregn
Emptiness Fills The Void
Lire la chronique
Fange + The Body
Lire le live report
IMMORTAL RITES 2018
Undergang + Disfuneral + Ca...
Lire le live report
French Black Metal : La communauté
Lire le podcast
Sleep
The Sciences
Lire la chronique
Abhor
Occulta Religio
Lire la chronique
Akercocke
Renaissance in Extremis
Lire la chronique
MoM - Poésique Hors-Série : Du jeu vidéo au Metal Partie 2
Lire le podcast
Antagonism pour l'EP "Thrashocalypse"
Lire l'interview
Portal
ION
Lire la chronique