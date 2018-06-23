»

PINK MASS (Blackened Death/Grind/Crust/Punk) sortira son nouvel album Necrosexual Le 3 août chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist:



1. Invocation Of The Necrosexual

2. Hedonist's Lament

3. Dismal Tormentor

4. Bestial Sodomizers

5. Crypt Perversor

6. Extinction Of The Breeders

7. Lair Of The Hedonist

8. Voreified

9. Altar Of Domination

10. Craving Asphyxiation

11. Excoriated Purity

12. F.O.A.D. N.S.B.M.

13. Sigil Of The Sexorcist



