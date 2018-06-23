Les news du 23 Juin 2018 Centauro - Hellish - Hatred Reigns - Hænesy - Pink Mass - A Scar For The Wicked - Vinnie Paul - Eskhaton - Q5 - Agathos - Gravewards - Hiss From The Moat - Devangelic - Imperial Domain
CENTAURO (Thrash) a dévoilé la "lyric video" de "Colmando un Oscuro Vacío". Le nouveau disque des Mexicains, Daño Colateral? sortira au format CD le 30 juin sur Ablaze Productions. Tracklist:
1. Aberrante Creación (4:46)
2. Extenuante Cometido (5:40)
3. I.D.S. (4:04)
4. Al Pie del Borde (4:42)
5. El Derecho del Mártir (5:44)
6. En Decadencia (3:02)
7. Sentencia de Muerte (5:54)
8. Colmando un Oscuro Vacío (5:48)
9. Delirio Esquizofrénico (6:36)
10. Impulso Terminal (3:44)
HELLISH (Thrash Metal) propose ici un nouveau morceau. Il s'agit de "The Screams Come from Inside" qui figure sur le prochain opus des Chiliens, The Spectre of Lonely Souls, à paraître le 27 juillet via Unspeakable Axe Records. Un autre extrait est toujours disponible sur YouTube ci-dessous.
PINK MASS (Blackened Death/Grind/Crust/Punk) sortira son nouvel album Necrosexual Le 3 août chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist:
1. Invocation Of The Necrosexual
2. Hedonist's Lament
3. Dismal Tormentor
4. Bestial Sodomizers
5. Crypt Perversor
6. Extinction Of The Breeders
7. Lair Of The Hedonist
8. Voreified
9. Altar Of Domination
10. Craving Asphyxiation
11. Excoriated Purity
12. F.O.A.D. N.S.B.M.
13. Sigil Of The Sexorcist
Q5 (Heavy/Hard) va rééditer Steel The Light (1984) le 16 juillet chez No Remorse Records en versions deluxe 2 CD / LP + CD / coffret avec tout un tas de bonus. L'œuvre a été remasterisé par Bart Gabriel (Crystal Viper, Avenger, Cirith Ungol).
