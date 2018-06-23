chargement...

News »

Les news du 23 Juin 2018

News
Les news du 23 Juin 2018 Centauro - Hellish - Hatred Reigns - Hænesy - Pink Mass - A Scar For The Wicked - Vinnie Paul - Eskhaton - Q5 - Agathos - Gravewards - Hiss From The Moat - Devangelic - Imperial Domain
»
(Lien direct)
CENTAURO (Thrash) a dévoilé la "lyric video" de "Colmando un Oscuro Vacío". Le nouveau disque des Mexicains, Daño Colateral? sortira au format CD le 30 juin sur Ablaze Productions. Tracklist:

1. Aberrante Creación (4:46)
2. Extenuante Cometido (5:40)
3. I.D.S. (4:04)
4. Al Pie del Borde (4:42)
5. El Derecho del Mártir (5:44)
6. En Decadencia (3:02)
7. Sentencia de Muerte (5:54)
8. Colmando un Oscuro Vacío (5:48)
9. Delirio Esquizofrénico (6:36)
10. Impulso Terminal (3:44)

Durée: 50:00

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELLISH (Thrash Metal) propose ici un nouveau morceau. Il s'agit de "The Screams Come from Inside" qui figure sur le prochain opus des Chiliens, The Spectre of Lonely Souls, à paraître le 27 juillet via Unspeakable Axe Records. Un autre extrait est toujours disponible sur YouTube ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HATRED REIGNS (Brutal Technical Death Metal) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Planes Divide" issu de son 1er EP Realm: I – Affliction sorti le mois dernier. Tracklist:

1. In Anguish (4:29)
2. Pain Leads To Nothingness (3:57)
3. Planes Divide (4:13)

Durée: 12:40

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HÆNESY (Atmospheric/Post-Black Metal) vient de sortir son 1er full-length Katruzsa.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PINK MASS (Blackened Death/Grind/Crust/Punk) sortira son nouvel album Necrosexual Le 3 août chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist:

1. Invocation Of The Necrosexual
2. Hedonist's Lament
3. Dismal Tormentor
4. Bestial Sodomizers
5. Crypt Perversor
6. Extinction Of The Breeders
7. Lair Of The Hedonist
8. Voreified
9. Altar Of Domination
10. Craving Asphyxiation
11. Excoriated Purity
12. F.O.A.D. N.S.B.M.
13. Sigil Of The Sexorcist

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
A SCAR FOR THE WICKED (Deathcore) a publié un clip pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP The Unholy à venir le 29 juin. Tracklist:

1. Born From The Grave (3:17)
2. A Place Where Death Resides (3:50)
3. The Abyss (4:35)
4. Darkness Approaches (3:16)
5. The Unholy (4:03)
6. Malformed (2:30)
7. Evil Within (4:29)

Durée: 26:03

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Nous venons d'apprendre le décès du batteur VINNIE PAUL (Hellyeah, ex-Pantera et Damageplan), frère de Dimebag Darrell, à l'âge de 54 ans. Pas plus d'infos pour le moment...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ESKHATON (Death Metal) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Omegalitheos sur Lavadome Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist:

1. Relic Of Mictlantecuhtli
2. Serpentity
3. Elu Azag
4. Inverterror
5. Omegalitheos
6. Abyss Unknown
7. Culthulhunatic
8. Nusku Etu Genii
9. Omnilify
10. Subvoidal
11. Blasphemartyr
12. Intramort
13. Numina Moribundus
14. Kimah Kalu Ultu Ulla

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Q5 (Heavy/Hard) va rééditer Steel The Light (1984) le 16 juillet chez No Remorse Records en versions deluxe 2 CD / LP + CD / coffret avec tout un tas de bonus. L'œuvre a été remasterisé par Bart Gabriel (Crystal Viper, Avenger, Cirith Ungol).

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AGATHOS (Black Metal) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Nihil" extrait de son 1er EP Nihil Est sorti le mois dernier

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVEWARDS (Death Metal, Grèce) sortira son 1er full-length Ruinous Ensoulment le 27 juillet chez Unspeakable Axe Records. Tracklist:

1. Intro
2. Sworn In Denial - Omega Syndrome
3. Souls Twisted Beyond Recognition
4. Crypt Spawned Psychosis
5. Deconstruction Of Logic
6. Thresholds Of Lunacy
7. Abyssal Soul Devourment
8. Devoid Of Life

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HISS FROM THE MOAT (Blackened Deathcore) a signé sur M-Theory Audio pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus début 2019.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEVANGELIC (Brutal Death) part en tournée à la rentrée accompagné d'Antropofagus et Relics Of Humanity.

08.9 IT - DAGDA LIVE CLUB - Retorbido *
09.9 CZ - MODRA VOPICE - Prague
10.9 PL - RUDEBOY CLUB - Bielsko-Biała
11.9 SK - CASSOVIA DEATHFEST Vol.3 - Kosice
12.9 SK - KULTURAK KLUB - Bratislava
13.9 DE - BALLONFABRIK - Augsburg
14.9 DE - PUSH E.V. DAS - Schriesheim
15.9 FR - MONDO BIZARRO - Rennes
16.9 FR - Tba - Paris
17.9 FR - LE RED STUDIO - Douai
18.9 BE - KAVKA - Antwerp
19.9 NL - BAROEG - Rotterdam
20.9 DE - NRW DEATHFEST - Wermelskirchen
21.9 DE - BANDHAUS LEIPZIG - Leipzig **
22.9 CH - MONTHLY ASSAULT - Zug **

* No Relics Of Humanity and Ossuary Anex
** No Antropofagus		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IMPERIAL DOMAIN (Death Mélodique) sortira son nouvel album The Deluge le 10 août sur Inverse Records.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
23 Juin 2018

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
23/06/2018 10:57
RIP Vinnie Paul ! Déçu
Fabulon citer
Fabulon
23/06/2018 08:40
Cool la réédition de Q5, il est super cet album. Par contre si on s'en réfère à la newsletter de No remorse d'hier, ça à l'air de partir comme des petits pains, va pas falloir lambiner..

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
