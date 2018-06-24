chargement...

Le black metal norvégien est mort... MON CUL !!!
Le black metal norvégien es... (D)
Par uruk		   
Iron Angel
 Iron Angel - Hellbound (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 23 Juin 2018
 Les news du 23 Juin 2018 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Monstrosity
 Monstrosity - Spiritual Apo... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 21 Juin 2018
 Les news du 21 Juin 2018 - ... (N)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Taphos
 Taphos - Come Ethereal Somb... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Gutted
 Gutted - Bleed For Us To Live (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Le Canyon - Episode 11 - Monsieur Steele et le bain d'acide.
 Le Canyon - Episode 11 - Mo... (D)
Par Le Canyon		   
Black Metal : les noms de groupe (de merde)
 Black Metal : les noms de g... (D)
Par MoM		   
Drudkh / Paysage D'Hiver
 Drudkh / Paysage D'Hiver - ... (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Aorlhac pour l'album "L'esprit des Vents"
 Aorlhac pour l'album "L'esp... (I)
Par Foolkiller		   
Trop Hard Pour Toi #3
 Trop Hard Pour Toi #3 - Ele... (R)
Par Dysthymie		   
At The Gates
 At The Gates - To Drink fro... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Les news du 14 Juin 2018
 Les news du 14 Juin 2018 - ... (N)
Par Sunn0))		   

News »

Les news du 24 Juin 2018

News
Les news du 24 Juin 2018 Daemon Grey - Fallen Star
»
(Lien direct)
L'artiste Canadien DAEMON GREY (Heavy Metal) vient de publier son second single, "Whiskey Devil Girl". Vous pouvez le découvrir ici.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le combo canadien FALLEN STAR (Heavy Metal / Hard Rock) vient de publier un single baptisé "Chasing The Moon" extrait de leur nouvel EP, This House.

 Les news du
Thrasho rivax
24 Juin 2018

