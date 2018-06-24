News
Les news du 24 Juin 2018
Daemon Grey - Fallen Star
|L'artiste Canadien DAEMON GREY (Heavy Metal) vient de publier son second single, "Whiskey Devil Girl". Vous pouvez le découvrir ici.
|Le combo canadien FALLEN STAR (Heavy Metal / Hard Rock) vient de publier un single baptisé "Chasing The Moon" extrait de leur nouvel EP, This House.
