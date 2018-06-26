FIRE FOR EFFECT (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer sa signature avec Agonia Records pour la sortie de son attendu premier album qui sortira à la fin de l'année. Un trailer a été dévoilé pour l'occasion et se regarde ici :
MARE (Black Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son premier album. Il 'agit du titre "Nightbound" à découvrir ci-dessous. Le groupe Norvégien sortira Ebony Tower le 23 août sur Terratur Possessions Records.
Le gang Suédois WE ARE THE CATALYST (Metalcore / Pop Metal) s'apprête à sortir son troisième album. En attendant, ils font un petit tour de chauffe avec une cover du "Someone Like You" d'Adèle en version Metal.
BENEATH THE FALLEN est un jeune combo Américain qui officie dans le Heavy Metal "moderne". Découvrons leur premier EP paru ce mois-ci. Son nom : No pity for self infliction. Découvrez le son du groupe avec le titre "Swollen"
