(Lien direct) SATAN (Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Cruel Magic le 7 septembre prochain sur Metal Blade. Découvrez ci-dessous le clip de "The Doomsday Clock". Voici le tracklisting :



01. Into The Mouth Of Eternity

02. Cruel Magic

03. The Doomsday Clock

04. Legions Hellbound

05. Ophidian

06. My Prophetic Soul

07. Death Knell For A King

08. Who Among Us

09. Ghosts Of Monongah

10. Mortality



