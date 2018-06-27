On connait déjà le nom de quelques têtes d'affiche pour l'édition du HELLFEST 2019. Seront présents : SLAYER, MANOWAR, CARCASS, MASS HYSTERIA et DROPKICK MURPHYS. Un teaser est disponible sur Facebook.
SATAN (Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Cruel Magic le 7 septembre prochain sur Metal Blade. Découvrez ci-dessous le clip de "The Doomsday Clock". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Into The Mouth Of Eternity
02. Cruel Magic
03. The Doomsday Clock
04. Legions Hellbound
05. Ophidian
06. My Prophetic Soul
07. Death Knell For A King
08. Who Among Us
09. Ghosts Of Monongah
10. Mortality
