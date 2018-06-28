»

(Lien direct) ALICE IN CHAINS (Grunge) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rainier Fog qui sortira le 24 août via BMG. Le tout se découvre ici :



01. The One You Know

02. Rainier Fog

03. Red Giant

04. Fly

05. Drone (feat. Chris DeGarmo)

06. Deaf Ears Blind Eyes

07. Maybe

08. So Far Under

09. Never Fade

10. All I Am



