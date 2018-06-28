chargement...

News »

Les news du 28 Juin 2018

News
Les news du 28 Juin 2018 Alice In Chains - Marduk - Necroblood - psychomorphis - Monstrosity
»
(Lien direct)
ALICE IN CHAINS (Grunge) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rainier Fog qui sortira le 24 août via BMG. Le tout se découvre ici :

01. The One You Know
02. Rainier Fog
03. Red Giant
04. Fly
05. Drone (feat. Chris DeGarmo)
06. Deaf Ears Blind Eyes
07. Maybe
08. So Far Under
09. Never Fade
10. All I Am

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MARDUK (Black Metal) a dévoilé un clip du morceau "Viktoria" tiré de l'album du même nom sorti vendredi dernier via Century Media. Il se regarde ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROBLOOD (Blackened Death Metal) et PSYCHOMORPHIS (Death Metal) sortiront le 27 juin un Split via Helter Skelter et Blood Harvest Records. Le tracklisting et deux premiers extraits se découvrent ci-dessous :

Necroblood - The Lurking Horror

1. Terrorist Antichrist
2. Lord Of The Underworld
3. The Lurking Horror

Psychomorphis - Amorphous Chaos

4. Mi-Go Brain Cylinder
5. Watchtowers Of Yuggoth
6. Mystic Pylon
7. Creataceous Reformation
8. Occular Of Cthulhu
9. Invisible Lighthouse
10. Enter The Torment
11. Arctic Firmament

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MONSTROSITY (Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Passage Of Existence prévu pour le 7 septembre via Metal Blade. "Cosmic Pandemia" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
28 Juin 2018

