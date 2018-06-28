NECROBLOOD (Blackened Death Metal) et PSYCHOMORPHIS (Death Metal) sortiront le 27 juin un Split via Helter Skelter et Blood Harvest Records. Le tracklisting et deux premiers extraits se découvrent ci-dessous :
Necroblood - The Lurking Horror
1. Terrorist Antichrist
2. Lord Of The Underworld
3. The Lurking Horror
Psychomorphis - Amorphous Chaos
4. Mi-Go Brain Cylinder
5. Watchtowers Of Yuggoth
6. Mystic Pylon
7. Creataceous Reformation
8. Occular Of Cthulhu
9. Invisible Lighthouse
10. Enter The Torment
11. Arctic Firmament
Par Neurocatharsis
Par Jean-Clint
Par Mitch
Par N4pht4
Par fishalone
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par BBB
Par Jean-Clint
Par uruk
Par Jean-Clint
Par MoM
Par Neurocatharsis
Par N4pht4
Par AxGxB
Par Le Canyon