NECROBLOOD (Blackened Death Metal) et PSYCHOMORPHIS (Death Metal) sortiront le 27 juin un Split via Helter Skelter et Blood Harvest Records. Le tracklisting et deux premiers extraits se découvrent ci-dessous :
Necroblood - The Lurking Horror
1. Terrorist Antichrist
2. Lord Of The Underworld
3. The Lurking Horror
Psychomorphis - Amorphous Chaos
4. Mi-Go Brain Cylinder
5. Watchtowers Of Yuggoth
6. Mystic Pylon
7. Creataceous Reformation
8. Occular Of Cthulhu
9. Invisible Lighthouse
10. Enter The Torment
11. Arctic Firmament
