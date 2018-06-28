»

(Lien direct) ALICE IN CHAINS (Grunge) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Rainier Fog qui sortira le 24 août via Bmg. Le tout se découvre ici :



1. The One You Know

2. Rainier Fog

3. Red Giant

4. Fly

5. Drone (feat. Chris DeGarmo)

6. Deaf Ears Blind Eyes

7. Maybe

8. So Far Under

9. Never Fade

10. All I Am



