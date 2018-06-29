»

(Lien direct) CRYSTAL VIPER (Heavy Metal) vient de dévoiler deux nouveaux clips à découvrir ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "At The Edge Of Time" (tiré de leur nouveau EP sorti récemment sur AFM Records) et sa version polonaise "Zwiastun Burzy".



01. At The Edge Of Time

02. When The Sun Goes Down (Giallo Version)

03. Zwiastun Burzy

04. When Are You

05. Tell Me Why (Quartz Cover)





