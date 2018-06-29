C'est le 14 septembre que paraîtra le nouveau long format des Finlandais de ARCHGOAT (Black / Death Metal), toujours sous la bannière de Debemur Morti Productions. The Luciferian Crown est composé de dix titres et sera disponible dans différents formats (cela se passe ici pour les précommandes). C'est Chris Moyen qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. Un premier extrait a été mis en ligne sur Youtube, il s'agit du morceau "Messiah of Pigs" :
Voici la tracklist :
01. Intrantation
02. Jesus Christ Father of Lies
03. Jezebels Black Mass Orgy
04. Messiah of Pigs
05. Darkness has Returned
06. Sorcery and Doom
07. Star of Darkness and Abyss
08. The Obsidian Flame (From My Depths)
09. The Luciferian Crown (Venom Of God)
10. I Am Lucifer’s Temple
Après un EP prometteur, paru l'an passé, HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal) fait son retour avec son premier album, intitulé Nexus of Teeth. Celui-ci sortira en septembre prochain via Dark Descent Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle). L'artwork a été réalisé par Paolo Girardi. Le titre "Majesty" est en écoute sur Youtube :
La tracklist est la suivante :
1 - Purging Through Flesh
2 - Of Spire and Thorn
3 - Teeth and Nails
4 - Aura of Flies
5 - Majesty
6 - Euphoric Evisceration
7 - Escaping the Mortal Embodiment
8 - Existence Denied
Le premier album des Finlandais de MØRKETIDA (Black Metal) intitulé Panphage Mysticism sortira le 27 juillet sur Werewolf Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premeir extrait avec le titre "Temple Of Prevailing Darkness".
01. Intro
02. Invoking the Seventh Moon
03. Witchcraft
04. Serpent's Grail
05. Throne Of Unseen
06. Panphage Mysticism
07. Temple Of Prevailing Darkness
08. Outro
CRYSTAL VIPER (Heavy Metal) vient de dévoiler deux nouveaux clips à découvrir ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "At The Edge Of Time" (tiré de leur nouveau EP sorti récemment sur AFM Records) et sa version polonaise "Zwiastun Burzy".
01. At The Edge Of Time
02. When The Sun Goes Down (Giallo Version)
03. Zwiastun Burzy
04. When Are You
05. Tell Me Why (Quartz Cover)
Le premier album de LUCIFERICON (Death Metal) s'intitule Al-Khem-Me et sortira le 5 octobre sur Invictus Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Succubus Of The 12th Aether".
Les Américains de SATHANAS (Black/Thrash) viennent de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de leur prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Throne of Satan" à découvrir ci-dessous. Necrohymns sortira le 10 juillet sur Transcending Obscurity Records.
01. At The Left Hand Of Satan (Bandcamp)
02. Of Wrath And Hellfire (Bandcamp)
03. Throne Of Satan
04. Harbinger Of Death
05. Raise The Flag Of Hell
06. Upon The Wings Of Desecration (Bandcamp)
07. Sacramentum
08. Witchcult (Bandcamp)
Le nouvel album de DEICIDE (Death Metal) sortira le 14 septembre sur Century Media Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Overtures Of Blasphemy. Produit par Jason Suecof, l'album a été enregistré aux AudioHammer Studios en Floride. L'artwork est signé Zbigniew M. Bielak.
4 COMMENTAIRE(S)
29/06/2018 20:19
29/06/2018 20:24
Et le morceau d'Archgoat est bonnard aussi !
29/06/2018 12:07
J'espère qu'il sera aussi bon que In the Minds of evil.
29/06/2018 09:07