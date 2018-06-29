chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
65 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 29 Juin 2018
 Les news du 29 Juin 2018 - ... (N)
Par northstar		   
Vallendusk
 Vallendusk - Fortress of Pr... (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Bergrizen
 Bergrizen - Der unsterblich... (C)
Par uruk		   
Cor Scorpii
 Cor Scorpii - Ruin (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Extremity
 Extremity - Extremely Fucki... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 27 Juin 2018
 Les news du 27 Juin 2018 - ... (N)
Par Mitch		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - Manor Of Infini... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Satan présente GORGOROTH : de modèle à risée générale
 Satan présente GORGOROTH : ... (D)
Par fishalone		   
Antimateria
 Antimateria - Valo Aikojen ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Iron Angel
 Iron Angel - Hellbound (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Entombed
 Entombed - Serpent Saints (... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Wiegedood
 Wiegedood - De Doden Hebben... (C)
Par BBB		   
Gutter Instinct
 Gutter Instinct - Heirs Of ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Le black metal norvégien est mort... MON CUL !!!
Le black metal norvégien es... (D)
Par uruk		   
Les news du 23 Juin 2018
 Les news du 23 Juin 2018 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Monstrosity
 Monstrosity - Spiritual Apo... (C)
Par MoM		   

News »

Les news du 29 Juin 2018

News
Les news du 29 Juin 2018 Archgoat - Hyperdontia - Aborted - Mørketida - Crystal Viper - Lucifericon - Converge - Extremity - Soulrot - Pig Destroyer - Sathanas - Haunt - Deicide
»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 14 septembre que paraîtra le nouveau long format des Finlandais de ARCHGOAT (Black / Death Metal), toujours sous la bannière de Debemur Morti Productions. The Luciferian Crown est composé de dix titres et sera disponible dans différents formats (cela se passe ici pour les précommandes). C'est Chris Moyen qui s'est chargé de l'artwork. Un premier extrait a été mis en ligne sur Youtube, il s'agit du morceau "Messiah of Pigs" :



Voici la tracklist :

01. Intrantation
02. Jesus Christ Father of Lies
03. Jezebels Black Mass Orgy
04. Messiah of Pigs
05. Darkness has Returned
06. Sorcery and Doom
07. Star of Darkness and Abyss
08. The Obsidian Flame (From My Depths)
09. The Luciferian Crown (Venom Of God)
10. I Am Lucifer’s Temple		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Après un EP prometteur, paru l'an passé, HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal) fait son retour avec son premier album, intitulé Nexus of Teeth. Celui-ci sortira en septembre prochain via Dark Descent Records (CD) et Me Saco Un Ojo Records (vinyle). L'artwork a été réalisé par Paolo Girardi. Le titre "Majesty" est en écoute sur Youtube :



La tracklist est la suivante :

1 - Purging Through Flesh
2 - Of Spire and Thorn
3 - Teeth and Nails
4 - Aura of Flies
5 - Majesty
6 - Euphoric Evisceration
7 - Escaping the Mortal Embodiment
8 - Existence Denied		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'ABORTED (Brutal Death) s'intitule TerrorVision et sortira le 21 septembre. L'artwork est signé Par Olofsson. Au programme, onze nouveaux morceaux. Plus d'informations à venir.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Finlandais de MØRKETIDA (Black Metal) intitulé Panphage Mysticism sortira le 27 juillet sur Werewolf Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premeir extrait avec le titre "Temple Of Prevailing Darkness".

01. Intro
02. Invoking the Seventh Moon
03. Witchcraft
04. Serpent's Grail
05. Throne Of Unseen
06. Panphage Mysticism
07. Temple Of Prevailing Darkness
08. Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRYSTAL VIPER (Heavy Metal) vient de dévoiler deux nouveaux clips à découvrir ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "At The Edge Of Time" (tiré de leur nouveau EP sorti récemment sur AFM Records) et sa version polonaise "Zwiastun Burzy".

01. At The Edge Of Time
02. When The Sun Goes Down (Giallo Version)
03. Zwiastun Burzy
04. When Are You
05. Tell Me Why (Quartz Cover)


 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de LUCIFERICON (Death Metal) s'intitule Al-Khem-Me et sortira le 5 octobre sur Invictus Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Succubus Of The 12th Aether".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CONVERGE (Hardcore) a sorti cette nuit un nouveau EP intitulé Beautiful Ruin. Celui-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
Les Américains d'EXTREMITY (Death Metal) ont dévoilé via Nocleansinging.com un nouvel extrait de leur premier album intitulé Coffin Birth. Ce dernier sortira le 20 juillet sur 20 Buck Spin Records.

01. Coffin Birth/A Million Witches
02. Where Evil Dwells
03. Grave Mistake
04. Umbilicus
05. For Want Of A Nail
06. Occision
07. Like Father Like Son
08. Misbegotten/Coffin Death		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOULROT (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer la sortie d'un nouveau EP via Veins Full Of Wrath Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre All Hail The False King. La date de sortie sera annoncée plus tard.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Ci-dessous un nouveau teaser pour le prochain album de PIG DESTROYER (Grindcore). Head Cage sortira le 7 septembre sur Relapse Records.

»
(Lien direct)
Les Américains de SATHANAS (Black/Thrash) viennent de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de leur prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Throne of Satan" à découvrir ci-dessous. Necrohymns sortira le 10 juillet sur Transcending Obscurity Records.

01. At The Left Hand Of Satan (Bandcamp)
02. Of Wrath And Hellfire (Bandcamp)
03. Throne Of Satan
04. Harbinger Of Death
05. Raise The Flag Of Hell
06. Upon The Wings Of Desecration (Bandcamp)
07. Sacramentum
08. Witchcult (Bandcamp)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous "Reflectors", troisième extrait du prochain album de HAUNT (Heavy Metal) intitulé Burst Into Flame. Sortie prévue le 10 août sur Shadow Kingdom Records.

01. Burst Into Flame (Bandcamp)
02. Crystal Ball (Bandcamp)
03. Reflectors
04. My Mirage
05. Wanderlust
06. Frozen In Time
07. Heroes
08. Can't Get Back
09. Looking Glass

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de DEICIDE (Death Metal) sortira le 14 septembre sur Century Media Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Overtures Of Blasphemy. Produit par Jason Suecof, l'album a été enregistré aux AudioHammer Studios en Floride. L'artwork est signé Zbigniew M. Bielak.		 Les news du
Thrasho Dysthymie + AxGxB
29 Juin 2018

4 COMMENTAIRE(S)

northstar citer
northstar
29/06/2018 20:19
Ah oui, il claque le nouveau morceau d'Archgoat.
AxGxB citer
AxGxB
29/06/2018 20:24
Wow, l'artwork du Hyperdontia est bien véner. Girardi se recycle et c'est cool.
Et le morceau d'Archgoat est bonnard aussi !
Deathrash citer
Deathrash
29/06/2018 12:07
Stylé la pochette.
J'espère qu'il sera aussi bon que In the Minds of evil.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
29/06/2018 09:07
Hâte d'écouter le nouveau DEICIDE !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Aborted
 Aborted
Brutal death - 1995 - Belgique		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat
Black / Death Metal - 1989 - Finlande		   
Converge
 Converge
Hardcore - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Crystal Viper
 Crystal Viper
2003 - Pologne		   
Deicide
 Deicide
Death Metal - 1989 - Etats-Unis		   
Extremity
 Extremity
Death Metal - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Pig Destroyer
 Pig Destroyer
Grindcore - 1997 - Etats-Unis		   
Sathanas
 Sathanas
1988 - Etats-Unis		   
Extremity
Extremely Fucking Dead (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eternal Valley
The Falling Light
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Manor Of Infinite Forms
Lire la chronique
Blackened
The Aftermath (EP)
Lire la chronique
Crow Eats Man
Crow Eats Man (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gutter Instinct
Heirs Of Sisyphus
Lire la chronique
Iron Angel
Hellbound
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - Episode 12 - Corrosion of Snippysnapeusnapisnap et le Paradis Perdu.
Lire le podcast
Wiegedood
De Doden Hebben Het Goed III
Lire la chronique
Poésique - MoM chronique Eximperitus - Projecting the Singular Emission...
Lire le podcast
Antimateria
Valo Aikojen Takaa
Lire la chronique
Thou
Inconsolable (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gutted
Bleed For Us To Live
Lire la chronique
Trop Hard Pour Toi #3
Electric Shock + Mindless S...
Lire le live report
Black Metal : les noms de groupe (de merde)
Lire le podcast
Slaughterday
Abattoir (EP)
Lire la chronique
At The Gates
To Drink from the Night Itself
Lire la chronique
Spell of Dark
Journey into the Depths of ...
Lire la chronique
Cardiac Arrest
A Parallel Dimension Of Des...
Lire la chronique
The Body
I Have Fought Against It, B...
Lire la chronique
Drudkh / Paysage D'Hiver
Somewhere Sadness Wanders (...
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - Episode 11 - Monsieur Steele et le bain d'acide.
Lire le podcast
Bloodbark
Bonebranches
Lire la chronique
Utzalu
The Loins Of Repentance
Lire la chronique
Cor Scorpii
Ruin
Lire la chronique
Chevalier
A Call To Arms (EP)
Lire la chronique
Valgrind
Blackest Horizon
Lire la chronique
Ennoven
Redemption
Lire la chronique
Orsak:oslo
Nordstan (EP)
Lire la chronique
Taphos
Come Ethereal Somberness
Lire la chronique