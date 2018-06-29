CRYSTAL VIPER (Heavy Metal) vient de dévoiler deux nouveaux clips à découvrir ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "At The Edge Of Time" (tiré de leur nouveau EP sorti récemment sur AFM Records) et sa version polonaise "Zwiastun Burzy".
01. At The Edge Of Time
02. When The Sun Goes Down (Giallo Version)
03. Zwiastun Burzy
04. When Are You
05. Tell Me Why (Quartz Cover)
Le premier album de LUCIFERICON (Death Metal) s'intitule Al-Khem-Me et sortira le 5 octobre sur Invictus Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Succubus Of The 12th Aether".
Les Américains de SATHANAS (Black/Thrash) viennent de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de leur prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Throne of Satan" à découvrir ci-dessous. Necrohymns sortira le 10 juillet sur Transcending Obscurity Records.
01. At The Left Hand Of Satan (Bandcamp)
02. Of Wrath And Hellfire (Bandcamp)
03. Throne Of Satan
04. Harbinger Of Death
05. Raise The Flag Of Hell
06. Upon The Wings Of Desecration (Bandcamp)
07. Sacramentum
08. Witchcult (Bandcamp)
Le nouvel album de DEICIDE (Death Metal) sortira le 14 septembre sur Century Media Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Overtures Of Blasphemy. Produit par Jason Suecof, l'album a été enregistré aux AudioHammer Studios en Floride. L'artwork est signé Zbigniew M. Bielak.
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
29/06/2018 12:07
J'espère qu'il sera aussi bon que In the Minds of evil.
29/06/2018 09:07