chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
49 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Drudkh
 Drudkh - They Often See Dre... (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Obscura
 Obscura - Diluvium (C)
Par Jotun35		   
Aura Noir
 Aura Noir - Aura Noire (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 13 Juillet 2018
 Les news du 13 Juillet 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Death Power
 Death Power - The Bogeyman ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Moonreich
Moonreich - Fugue (C)
Par Elzear		   
Les news du 11 Juillet 2018
 Les news du 11 Juillet 2018... (N)
Par BBB		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   

News »

Les news du 14 Juillet 2018

News
Les news du 14 Juillet 2018 Pyrexia - Gravewards - Fiend - Crawling Manifest - Ominous Eclipse
»
(Lien direct)
PYREXIA (Death Metal) a dévoilé la pochette de son prochain disque Unholy Requiem qui sortira le 14 septembre via Unique Leader. Tracklist:

1. Angels of Gomorrah
2. Blood to Ash
3. Moment of Violence
4. Path of Disdain
5. The Annointed
6. The Fall of Eden
7. Unholy Reqiuem
8. Wrath		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVEWARDS (Death Metal) a dévoilé à cette adresse un nouveau morceau de son 1er full-length Ruinous Ensoulment à venir le 27 juillet chez Unspeakable Axe Records. Il s'agit de "Souls Twisted Beyond Recognition".		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FIEND (Stoner/Doom)) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album Seeress à paraître le 9 novembre prochain sur le label Deadlight Entertainment (Ataraxie, Babylon Pression, Sofy Major). Pour rappel, le groupe est constitué de :

Heitham Al-Sayed: vocals and guitars (SENSER, LODESTAR)
Michel Bassin: lead guitars, synthesizers (TREPONEM PAL,MINISTRY, KMFDM)
Nicolas Zivkovich: bass, screams, keyboards (LES TIGRES DU FUTUR, DDENT)
Renaud Lemaître: drums and percussion

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRAWLING MANIFEST (Melodic Heavy/Thrash) rejoint Sliptrick Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel EP avant la fin de l'année.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OMINOUS ECLIPSE (Death/Thrash Mélodique) sortira son nouvel album Sinister le 14 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist:

1. Death By Dissection (6:13)
2. Sinister (5:00)
3. Spiral Into Insanity (4:16)
4. Lost At Sea (8:02)
5. No Redemption For The Damned (6:43)
6. Breaking The Chains (5:50)
7. The Horde (7:25)
8. Eye Of The Raven (6:41)

Durée totale : 50:14





 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
14 Juillet 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Pyrexia
 Pyrexia
Death Metal - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Serum Dreg
Lustful Vengeance
Lire la chronique
Vanhelga
Fredagsmys
Lire la chronique
Death Power
The Bogeyman Returns (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Aura Noir
Aura Noire
Lire la chronique
Moonreich
Fugue
Lire la chronique
Megadeth
Lire le live report
Mortiferum
Altar Of Decay (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Être moins con : lire BLACK METAL
Lire le podcast
PPCM #0 - Chevauche le Grand Requin Blanc (Carcariass)
Lire le podcast
Legacy Of The Beast European Tour 2018
Iron Maiden + The Raven Age
Lire le live report
LE Canyon - Episode 13 - Dragon casqué
Lire le podcast
Sphæra
Teratology (EP)
Lire la chronique
Funeral Mist
Hekatomb
Lire la chronique
Obscura
Diluvium
Lire la chronique
Uniform / The Body
Mental Wounds not Healing (...
Lire la chronique
Soundgarden
Louder Than Love
Lire la chronique
Skogen
Skuggorna kallar
Lire la chronique
Ossuarium
Calcified Trophies Of Viole...
Lire la chronique
Thorium
Blasphemy Awakes
Lire la chronique
Sacred Reich
Independent
Lire la chronique
Atavisma
The Chthonic Rituals
Lire la chronique
Gaerea
Unsettling Whispers
Lire la chronique
Throane + Wolves In The Throne Room
Lire le live report
Yob
Our Raw Heart
Lire la chronique
Extremity
Extremely Fucking Dead (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eternal Valley
The Falling Light
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Manor Of Infinite Forms
Lire la chronique
Blackened
The Aftermath (EP)
Lire la chronique
Crow Eats Man
Crow Eats Man (EP)
Lire la chronique
Gutter Instinct
Heirs Of Sisyphus
Lire la chronique