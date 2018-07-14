GRAVEWARDS (Death Metal) a dévoilé à cette adresse un nouveau morceau de son 1er full-length Ruinous Ensoulment à venir le 27 juillet chez Unspeakable Axe Records. Il s'agit de "Souls Twisted Beyond Recognition".
FIEND (Stoner/Doom)) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album Seeress à paraître le 9 novembre prochain sur le label Deadlight Entertainment (Ataraxie, Babylon Pression, Sofy Major). Pour rappel, le groupe est constitué de :
Heitham Al-Sayed: vocals and guitars (SENSER, LODESTAR)
Michel Bassin: lead guitars, synthesizers (TREPONEM PAL,MINISTRY, KMFDM)
Nicolas Zivkovich: bass, screams, keyboards (LES TIGRES DU FUTUR, DDENT)
Renaud Lemaître: drums and percussion
OMINOUS ECLIPSE (Death/Thrash Mélodique) sortira son nouvel album Sinister le 14 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist:
1. Death By Dissection (6:13)
2. Sinister (5:00)
3. Spiral Into Insanity (4:16)
4. Lost At Sea (8:02)
5. No Redemption For The Damned (6:43)
6. Breaking The Chains (5:50)
7. The Horde (7:25)
8. Eye Of The Raven (6:41)
