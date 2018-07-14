»

(Lien direct) OMINOUS ECLIPSE (Death/Thrash Mélodique) sortira son nouvel album Sinister le 14 septembre en autoproduction. Tracklist:



1. Death By Dissection (6:13)

2. Sinister (5:00)

3. Spiral Into Insanity (4:16)

4. Lost At Sea (8:02)

5. No Redemption For The Damned (6:43)

6. Breaking The Chains (5:50)

7. The Horde (7:25)

8. Eye Of The Raven (6:41)



Durée totale : 50:14











