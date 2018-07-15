»

(Lien direct) INFERNAL COIL (Black/Death Metal) sortira le 14 septembre sur Profound Lore Records. Ce dernier a été produit par Billy Anderson (Bell Witch, Leviathan, Red House Painters, Amenra) et illustré par Adam Burke. Découvrez en plus du tracklisting ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Crusher Of The Seed" :



01. Wounds Never Close

02. Continuum Cruciatus

03. Crusher Of The Seed

04. 49 Suns

05. Reflection Of Waldeinsamkeit

06. Bodies Set In Ashen Death

07. In Silent Vengeance



