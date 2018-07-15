Composé par des ex-membres de Shroud Of The Heretic, Triumvir Foul et Shrine Of The Serpent, EOSPHOROS (Black Metal) sortira son premier album éponyme le 12 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous "Feral Heart", premier extrait du dit album.
Le premier album des Américains d'INFERNAL COIL (Black/Death Metal) sortira le 14 septembre sur Profound Lore Records. Ce dernier a été produit par Billy Anderson (Bell Witch, Leviathan, Red House Painters, Amenra) et illustré par Adam Burke. Découvrez en plus du tracklisting ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Crusher Of The Seed" :
01. Wounds Never Close
02. Continuum Cruciatus
03. Crusher Of The Seed
04. 49 Suns
05. Reflection Of Waldeinsamkeit
06. Bodies Set In Ashen Death
07. In Silent Vengeance
15/07/2018 08:41