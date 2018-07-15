chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
52 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Obscura
 Obscura - Diluvium (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 15 Juillet 2018
 Les news du 15 Juillet 2018... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Drudkh
 Drudkh - They Often See Dre... (C)
Par Neurocatharsis		   
Aura Noir
 Aura Noir - Aura Noire (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 13 Juillet 2018
 Les news du 13 Juillet 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Death Power
 Death Power - The Bogeyman ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Moonreich
Moonreich - Fugue (C)
Par Elzear		   
Les news du 11 Juillet 2018
 Les news du 11 Juillet 2018... (N)
Par BBB		   
Megadeth
 Megadeth - (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   

News »

Les news du 15 Juillet 2018

News
Les news du 15 Juillet 2018 Grave Digger - Drawn And Quartered - Eosphoros - Infernal Coil
»
(Lien direct)
GRAVE DIGGER (Heavy/Power) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel opus The Living Dead qui sortira le 14 septembre via Napalm Records. Il se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DRAWN AND QUARTERED (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album The One Who Lurks qui sortira le 27 juillet via Krucyator Productions. "Ravage The Cadaver" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Composé par des ex-membres de Shroud Of The Heretic, Triumvir Foul et Shrine Of The Serpent, EOSPHOROS (Black Metal) sortira son premier album éponyme le 12 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous "Feral Heart", premier extrait du dit album.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album des Américains d'INFERNAL COIL (Black/Death Metal) sortira le 14 septembre sur Profound Lore Records. Ce dernier a été produit par Billy Anderson (Bell Witch, Leviathan, Red House Painters, Amenra) et illustré par Adam Burke. Découvrez en plus du tracklisting ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Crusher Of The Seed" :

01. Wounds Never Close
02. Continuum Cruciatus
03. Crusher Of The Seed
04. 49 Suns
05. Reflection Of Waldeinsamkeit
06. Bodies Set In Ashen Death
07. In Silent Vengeance

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
15 Juillet 2018

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

AxGxB citer
AxGxB
15/07/2018 08:41
Un p'ti côté Impetuous Ritual tout ça. Ca m'a l'air pas mal.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Heptaedium
 Heptaedium
The Great Herald Of Misery
2018 - Apathia Records		   
Circle Takes the Square
 Circle Takes the Square
As the Roots Undo
2004 - Robotic empire		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Drawn And Quartered
 Drawn And Quartered
Death Metal - 1993 - Etats-Unis		   
Grave Digger
 Grave Digger
Heavy/Power - 1980 - Allemagne		   
Circle Takes the Square
As the Roots Undo
Lire la chronique
Heptaedium
The Great Herald Of Misery
Lire la chronique
Serum Dreg
Lustful Vengeance
Lire la chronique
Vanhelga
Fredagsmys
Lire la chronique
Death Power
The Bogeyman Returns (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Aura Noir
Aura Noire
Lire la chronique
Moonreich
Fugue
Lire la chronique
Megadeth
Lire le live report
Mortiferum
Altar Of Decay (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Être moins con : lire BLACK METAL
Lire le podcast
PPCM #0 - Chevauche le Grand Requin Blanc (Carcariass)
Lire le podcast
Legacy Of The Beast European Tour 2018
Iron Maiden + The Raven Age
Lire le live report
LE Canyon - Episode 13 - Dragon casqué
Lire le podcast
Sphæra
Teratology (EP)
Lire la chronique
Funeral Mist
Hekatomb
Lire la chronique
Obscura
Diluvium
Lire la chronique
Uniform / The Body
Mental Wounds not Healing (...
Lire la chronique
Soundgarden
Louder Than Love
Lire la chronique
Skogen
Skuggorna kallar
Lire la chronique
Ossuarium
Calcified Trophies Of Viole...
Lire la chronique
Thorium
Blasphemy Awakes
Lire la chronique
Sacred Reich
Independent
Lire la chronique
Atavisma
The Chthonic Rituals
Lire la chronique
Gaerea
Unsettling Whispers
Lire la chronique
Throane + Wolves In The Throne Room
Lire le live report
Yob
Our Raw Heart
Lire la chronique
Extremity
Extremely Fucking Dead (EP)
Lire la chronique
Eternal Valley
The Falling Light
Lire la chronique
Tomb Mold
Manor Of Infinite Forms
Lire la chronique
Blackened
The Aftermath (EP)
Lire la chronique