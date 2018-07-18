»

(Lien direct) ANAAL NATHRAKH (Black / Grind) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album A New Kind Of Horror qui sortira le 28 septembre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Road To…

2. Obscene As Cancer

3. The Reek Of Fear

4. Forward!

5. New Bethlehem/Mass Death Futures

6. The Apocalypse Is About You!

7. Vi Coactus

8. Mother Of Satan

9. The Horrid Strife

10. Are We Fit For Glory Yet? (The War To End Nothing)



<a href="http://anaalnathrakh.bandcamp.com/album/a-new-kind-of-horror">A New Kind of Horror by Anaal Nathrakh</a>