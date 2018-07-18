ANAAL NATHRAKH (Black / Grind) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album A New Kind Of Horror qui sortira le 28 septembre via Metal Blade. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Road To…
2. Obscene As Cancer
3. The Reek Of Fear
4. Forward!
5. New Bethlehem/Mass Death Futures
6. The Apocalypse Is About You!
7. Vi Coactus
8. Mother Of Satan
9. The Horrid Strife
10. Are We Fit For Glory Yet? (The War To End Nothing)
GRISLY (Death Metal avec Rogga Johansson) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie de son 1er full-length The Spectral Wars le 12 septembre. Tracklist:
01. Consumed From Beneath
02. Rot to the Living
03. Parasite Parasite
04. The Casket Eaters
05. Teeth that Rips
06. Bring Out the Horrors
07. Supernatural Warfare
08. Sentenced to Armageddon
09. Into Insanity
10. The Spectral Wars
ESKHATON Death Metal) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Culthulunatic" issu de son nouvel opus Omegalitheos sorti le mois dernier via Lavadome Productions. On rappelle que vous pouvez toujours écouter le disque sur Bandcamp.
Par dantefever
Par dantefever
Par gulo gulo
Par Sakrifiss
Par dantefever
Par Stockwel
Par Keyser
Par MoM
Par uruk
Par jeff48
Par MoM
Par AxGxB
Par Neurocatharsis
Par Keyser
Par Fabulon
Par AxGxB
Par Elzear