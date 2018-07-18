»

(Lien direct) GRISLY (Death Metal avec Rogga Johansson) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie de son 1er full-length The Spectral Wars le 12 septembre. Tracklist:



01. Consumed From Beneath

02. Rot to the Living

03. Parasite Parasite

04. The Casket Eaters

05. Teeth that Rips

06. Bring Out the Horrors

07. Supernatural Warfare

08. Sentenced to Armageddon

09. Into Insanity

10. The Spectral Wars



