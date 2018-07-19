chargement...

Les news du 19 Juillet 2018

Les news du 19 Juillet 2018 Ape To God - Armageddon Death Squad
APE TO GOD (Groove/Death) a signé sur Deformeathing Production pour la sortie de son 1er full-length The Head Meets The Tail courant octobre.

ARMAGEDDON DEATH SQUAD (Death Metal, Strasbourg) dévoile l'artwork et la tracklist de son 1er album intitulé Necrosmose et qui sortira à la fin de l'été. Les 12 titres qui composeront l'opus sont en phase finale de mixage/mastering. L'artwork a été réalisé par Mythrid Art. Tracklist :

1 - Demons
2 - Annihilation
3 - Dust And Blood
4 - A Last Sacrifice
5 - One More Explosion
6 - Mask Of The Dead Witch
7 - Dead Cold Planet
8 - Necrosmose
9 - Skeleton Satellite
10 - Whispers Of Supernova
11 - Requiem
19 Juillet 2018

