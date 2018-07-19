»

(Lien direct) ARMAGEDDON DEATH SQUAD (Death Metal, Strasbourg) dévoile l'artwork et la tracklist de son 1er album intitulé Necrosmose et qui sortira à la fin de l'été. Les 12 titres qui composeront l'opus sont en phase finale de mixage/mastering. L'artwork a été réalisé par Mythrid Art. Tracklist :



1 - Demons

2 - Annihilation

3 - Dust And Blood

4 - A Last Sacrifice

5 - One More Explosion

6 - Mask Of The Dead Witch

7 - Dead Cold Planet

8 - Necrosmose

9 - Skeleton Satellite

10 - Whispers Of Supernova

11 - Requiem

12 - Guttural Romance