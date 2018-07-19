WHIPLASH (Speed/Thrash) vient de signer sur Metal Blade Records. Le groupe vient d'enregistrer son nouvel album dont la sortie est prévue pour 2019.
Tony Portaro a écrit : My main influences were the West Coast thrash bands that Brian Slagel brought into the limelight in the early 80's. Without them attracting my attention in the first place, I never would have written 'Power and Pain.' And the fact that Metal Blade is still promoting old school thrash and believing in me, gives me the inspiration to continue creating my East Coast style of metal.
VREID (Black 'n' roll mélodique) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Lifehunger qui sortira le 28 septembre via Season of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Flowers & Blood
2. One Hundred Years
3. Lifehunger
4. The Dead White
5. Hello Darkness
6. Black Rites In The Black Nights
7. Sokrates Must Die
8. Heimatt
ARMAGEDDON DEATH SQUAD (Death Metal, Strasbourg) dévoile l'artwork et la tracklist de son 1er album intitulé Necrosmose et qui sortira à la fin de l'été. Les 12 titres qui composeront l'opus sont en phase finale de mixage/mastering. L'artwork a été réalisé par Mythrid Art. Tracklist :
1 - Demons
2 - Annihilation
3 - Dust And Blood
4 - A Last Sacrifice
5 - One More Explosion
6 - Mask Of The Dead Witch
7 - Dead Cold Planet
8 - Necrosmose
9 - Skeleton Satellite
10 - Whispers Of Supernova
11 - Requiem
12 - Guttural Romance
Par ElGdlMuerte
Par dantefever
Par gulo gulo
Par Sakrifiss
Par dantefever
Par Stockwel
Par Keyser
Par MoM
Par uruk
Par jeff48
Par MoM
Par AxGxB
Par Neurocatharsis
Par Keyser
Par Fabulon
Par AxGxB