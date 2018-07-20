ANGUISH FORCE (Heavy/Power/Thrash) sortira son nouvel album Chapter 7 le 3 septembre sur Dawn Of Sadness. Tracklist:
1. Chapter 7
2. Karma's Revenge
3. Don't Lose the War
4. The Other 11° September
5. Planned Earthquake
6. Under the Streets
7. Waiting For the Call
8. The Punishment
9. The Book Of the Devil
10. So It Was
11. Thunder in The Thundra (THOR cover)
OWL (Doom/Death/Ambient) sortira finalement son nouveau disque Nights In Distortion le 7 septembre via Temple of Torturous Records, malgré la mort de leur bassiste René Marquis. Un extrait est en ligne ici.
