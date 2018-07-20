»

ANGUISH FORCE (Heavy/Power/Thrash) sortira son nouvel album Chapter 7 le 3 septembre sur Dawn Of Sadness. Tracklist:



1. Chapter 7

2. Karma's Revenge

3. Don't Lose the War

4. The Other 11° September

5. Planned Earthquake

6. Under the Streets

7. Waiting For the Call

8. The Punishment

9. The Book Of the Devil

10. So It Was

11. Thunder in The Thundra (THOR cover)