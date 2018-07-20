chargement...

Les news du 20 Juillet 2018

News
Les news du 20 Juillet 2018 Anguish Force - Owl - Hecate Enthroned - Tragacanth - Mutilation Rites
ANGUISH FORCE (Heavy/Power/Thrash) sortira son nouvel album Chapter 7 le 3 septembre sur Dawn Of Sadness. Tracklist:

1. Chapter 7
2. Karma's Revenge
3. Don't Lose the War
4. The Other 11° September
5. Planned Earthquake
6. Under the Streets
7. Waiting For the Call
8. The Punishment
9. The Book Of the Devil
10. So It Was
11. Thunder in The Thundra (THOR cover)

OWL (Doom/Death/Ambient) sortira finalement son nouveau disque Nights In Distortion le 7 septembre via Temple of Torturous Records, malgré la mort de leur bassiste René Marquis. Un extrait est en ligne ici.

HECATE ENTHRONED (Melodic Black/Death) rejoint M-Theory Audio pour la sortie en janvier d'un nouveau disque.

TRAGACANTH (Symphonic Black/Death) vient de sortir son nouvel opus, Journey of a Man, chez Pest Records.

 Les news du

MUTILATION RITES (Black/Death) propose son nouvel album Chasm en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 20 juillet chez Argento Records. Tracklist:

1. Pierced Larynx
2. Axiom Destroyer
3. Ominous Rituals
4. Post Mortem Obsession
5. Chasm
6. Putrid Decomposition
Thrasho Keyser
20 Juillet 2018

