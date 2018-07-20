ÆVANGELIST (Black/Death Metal Industriel) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Matricide In The Temple Of Omega, qui sortira en fin d'année via I, Voidhanger. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Divination
2. Æon Death Knell
3. Omen Of The Barren Womb
4. The Sonance Of Eternal Discord
5. Serpentine As Lustful Nightmare
6. Ascending Into the Pantheon
BLOODTRUTH (Brutal Death) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Martyrium qui sortira le 28 septembre via Unique Leader Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...
1. 1184 P.C.
2. Centuries of Intolerance (Danse Macabre)
3. Schismatical Crusades
4. Inner Resurrection
5. Peste Noire
6. Prelude To Havoc
7. The Tome Of Suffering
8. Persecution
9. The Last Prophet
10. Martyrium
ANGUISH FORCE (Heavy/Power/Thrash) sortira son nouvel album Chapter 7 le 3 septembre sur Dawn Of Sadness. Tracklist:
1. Chapter 7
2. Karma's Revenge
3. Don't Lose the War
4. The Other 11° September
5. Planned Earthquake
6. Under the Streets
7. Waiting For the Call
8. The Punishment
9. The Book Of the Devil
10. So It Was
11. Thunder in The Thundra (THOR cover)
OWL (Doom/Death/Ambient) sortira finalement son nouveau disque Nights In Distortion le 7 septembre via Temple of Torturous Records, malgré la mort de leur bassiste René Marquis. Un extrait est en ligne ici.
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
20/07/2018 10:14
20/07/2018 10:13