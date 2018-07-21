»

(Lien direct) ULTRA-VIOLENCE (Thrash Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Operation Misdirection le 27 juillet via Candlelight Records. Tracklist:



1.Cadaver Decomposition Island

2.Welcome to the Freakshow

3.My Fragmented Self

4.The Acrobat

5.Nomophobia

6.Money for Nothing (Dire Straits cover)

7.The Stain on My Soul Remains

8.Shining Perpetuity



