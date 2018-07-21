SOLIUM FATALIS (Melodic Blackened Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album Genetically Engineered to Enslave le 13 octobre. On y retrouvera en guests des membres de Cryptopsy et Chthe'ilist. Tracklist:
1. Threshold
2. Lake of Extinction
3. Servile
4. Synthon
5. A Gathering of Storms ft. Matt McGachy & Haydee Irizarry
6. Factor Red (Epidemic Cover)
7. Dysmorphic
8. Chemical Reagent
9. Fiery the Angels Fell ft. Phil Tougas
10. A Tongue to Taste the Collapse
Par Keyser
Par Sombre alcoolo
Par Sombre alcoolo
Par Funky Globe
Par philresist
Par dantefever
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par dantefever
Par Sakrifiss
Par dantefever
Par Stockwel