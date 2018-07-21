chargement...

Les news du 21 Juillet 2018

News
Extremity - Ultra-Violence - Solium Fatalis
EXTREMITY (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son album Coffin Birth sorti hier via 20 Buck Spin Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ULTRA-VIOLENCE (Thrash Metal) sortira son nouvel opus Operation Misdirection le 27 juillet via Candlelight Records. Tracklist:

1.Cadaver Decomposition Island
2.Welcome to the Freakshow
3.My Fragmented Self
4.The Acrobat
5.Nomophobia
6.Money for Nothing (Dire Straits cover)
7.The Stain on My Soul Remains
8.Shining Perpetuity

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOLIUM FATALIS (Melodic Blackened Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album Genetically Engineered to Enslave le 13 octobre. On y retrouvera en guests des membres de Cryptopsy et Chthe'ilist. Tracklist:

1. Threshold
2. Lake of Extinction
3. Servile
4. Synthon
5. A Gathering of Storms ft. Matt McGachy & Haydee Irizarry
6. Factor Red (Epidemic Cover)
7. Dysmorphic
8. Chemical Reagent
9. Fiery the Angels Fell ft. Phil Tougas
10. A Tongue to Taste the Collapse

 Les news du
21 Juillet 2018

