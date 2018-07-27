A FOREST OF STARS (Black fourre-tout spatial) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Grave Mounds And Grave Mistakes quisortira le 28 septembre via Prophecy Productions. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Persistence Is All
2. Precipice Pirouette
3. Tombward Bound
4. Premature Invocation
5. Children Of The Night Soil
6. Taken By The Sea
7. Scripturally Transmitted Disease
8. Decomposing Deity Dance Hall
Nous apprenons ce matin le décès de Mark Shelton des vétérans de MANILLA ROAD (Heavy Metal). L'information a été révélée sur Facebook plus tôt dans la matinée par le chanteur Bryan Patrick :
Bryan Patrick a écrit : July 27th 2018
I'm very sorry to announce today that my long time brother and Best Friend since 1981 has passed through the Halls of Valhalla.
Mark W. Shelton may you Rest In Peace!
There will be more information within the next couple of days. There will be a GO FUND ME page set up in order to get Mark back home to his family.
My heart is shattered. Please take time today to love your loved ones and hold them close.
Une légende en moins dans ce bas monde.