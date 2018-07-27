chargement...

Les news du 27 Juillet 2018
 Les news du 27 Juillet 2018... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Hexen
 Hexen - State Of Insurgency (C)
Par MoM		   
Exmortus
 Exmortus - The Sound Of Steel (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 26 Juillet 2018
 Les news du 26 Juillet 2018... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Abhor
 Abhor - Occulta Religio (C)
Par hommenibus		   
Le NSBM... un thème arisk !
 Le NSBM... un thème arisk !... (D)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Motörhead
 Motörhead - Motörizer (C)
Par hammerbattalion		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Viktoria (C)
Par Stockwel		   
Gruesome
 Gruesome - Twisted Prayers (C)
Par MoM		   
Temple
 Temple - Design In Creation (C)
Par Keyser		   

Les news du 27 Juillet 2018

A Forest of Stars - Krisiun - Manilla Road
A FOREST OF STARS (Black fourre-tout spatial) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Grave Mounds And Grave Mistakes quisortira le 28 septembre via Prophecy Productions. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :

1. Persistence Is All
2. Precipice Pirouette
3. Tombward Bound
4. Premature Invocation
5. Children Of The Night Soil
6. Taken By The Sea
7. Scripturally Transmitted Disease
8. Decomposing Deity Dance Hall

KRISIUN (Brutal Death) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Scourge Of The Enthroned qui sortira le 7 septembre via Century Media Records. "Devouring Faith" se découvre ici :

Nous apprenons ce matin le décès de Mark Shelton des vétérans de MANILLA ROAD (Heavy Metal). L'information a été révélée sur Facebook plus tôt dans la matinée par le chanteur Bryan Patrick :

Bryan Patrick a écrit : July 27th 2018
I'm very sorry to announce today that my long time brother and Best Friend since 1981 has passed through the Halls of Valhalla.
Mark W. Shelton may you Rest In Peace!

There will be more information within the next couple of days. There will be a GO FUND ME page set up in order to get Mark back home to his family.

My heart is shattered. Please take time today to love your loved ones and hold them close.
27 Juillet 2018

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

dantefever citer
dantefever
27/07/2018 09:33
C'est douloureux de lire ça ... Manilla Road me manquera, et je n'ai même pas eu l'occasion de les voir en concert ...
Fabulon citer
Fabulon
27/07/2018 08:53
ah merde... très triste nouvelle ça...

Une légende en moins dans ce bas monde.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
