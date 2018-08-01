Les news du 1 Août 2018 Irreversible Mechanism - Beyond Creation - Blue Alatar - Animal Waves - Blind Justice - Primitive Man - Unearthly Trance - Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals - Örmagna - The Crown
C'est au tour de IRREVERSIBLE MECHANISM (Death Technique Progressif) de faire son annonce par la page Facebook de Blood Music : leur prochain album intitulé Immersion sera disponible le 14 septembre de cette année. Outre la jaquette et le tracklisting, l'annonce ajoute que cet opus s'inscrit dans la lignée de FALLUJAH et RIVERS OF NIHIL et que le batteur de NE OBLIVISCARIS est venu prêter main forte. Plus d'infos prochainement ! Tracklist:
1. Existence I: Contemplation
2. Existence II: Collision
3. Abolution
4. Simulacra
5. Footprints in the Sand
6. Beyond
7. Limbo
8. Immersion
9. Awakening
10. Seclusion
Après AUGURY, c'est au tour de BEYOND CREATION (Progressive Technical Death Metal) de signer son retour avec un nouvel album ! Intitulé Algorythm, le disque des Québécois est prévu pour le 12 octobre. Voici le tracklisting :
1.Disenthrall
2.Entre Suffrage Et Mirage
3.Surface's Echoes
4.Ethereal Kingdom
5.Algorythm
6.À Travers Le Temps Et L'Oubli
7.In Adversity
8.The Inversion
9.Binomial Structures
10.The Afterlife
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouveau morceau des Américains de PRIMITIVE MAN (Sludge / Doom / Grind / Noise). Il s'agit du titre "Naked" tiré de leur split avec UNEARTHLY TRANCE (Sludge / Doom) à paraître le 17 août sur Relapse Records.
01. Primitive Man & Unearthly Trance - Merging (intro)
02. Primitive Man - Naked
03. Primitive Man - Love Under Will
04. Unearthly Trance - Mechanism Error
05. Unearthly Trance - Triumph
06. Unearthly Trance - Reverse The Day
07. Unearthly Trance - 418
Philip Anselmo a écrit : “This video is based on one of my favorite films about the harshness of mental illness. Being up close and personal with the struggle, I often feel like R. P. McMurphy, who I play in the clip.
I’ve had a lot of questions about the LP title, ‘Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue‘ and song title, ‘Choosing Mental Illness,’ but make no mistake, I take mental illness very seriously, especially because it often goes untreated. We’ve taken some extra steps at the end of the video with information that you, or someone close to you might need.
On a lighter note, it’s always a blast to do creative things like the video with my band, crew, and family. Bringing Michael St. Michaels into the fold was like having your favorite wacky uncle over for the holidays! He did a great job as our version of Nurse Ratched and he’s an absolutely lovable and talented guy…go see The Greasy Strangler!”
Les Islandais d'ÖRMAGNA (Black Metal) viennent de dévoiler le titre "Háskinn í Seljunum" en écoute ci-dessous. Celui-ci figurera sur la première sortie du groupe à paraitre prochainement via Signal Rex (CD etLP) et Vangandr (Cassette) :
