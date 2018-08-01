»

(Lien direct) PHILIP H. ANSELMO AND THE ILLEGALS (Sludge/Thrash) vient de poster le clip de "Choosing Mental Illness" largement inspiré par le film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.



Philip Anselmo a écrit : “This video is based on one of my favorite films about the harshness of mental illness. Being up close and personal with the struggle, I often feel like R. P. McMurphy, who I play in the clip.



I’ve had a lot of questions about the LP title, ‘Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue‘ and song title, ‘Choosing Mental Illness,’ but make no mistake, I take mental illness very seriously, especially because it often goes untreated. We’ve taken some extra steps at the end of the video with information that you, or someone close to you might need.



On a lighter note, it’s always a blast to do creative things like the video with my band, crew, and family. Bringing Michael St. Michaels into the fold was like having your favorite wacky uncle over for the holidays! He did a great job as our version of Nurse Ratched and he’s an absolutely lovable and talented guy…go see The Greasy Strangler!”



