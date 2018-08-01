chargement...

News »

Les news du 1 Août 2018

News
Les news du 1 Août 2018 Irreversible Mechanism - Beyond Creation - Blue Alatar - Animal Waves - Blind Justice - Primitive Man - Unearthly Trance - Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals - Örmagna - The Crown
»
(Lien direct)
C'est au tour de IRREVERSIBLE MECHANISM (Death Technique Progressif) de faire son annonce par la page Facebook de Blood Music : leur prochain album intitulé Immersion sera disponible le 14 septembre de cette année. Outre la jaquette et le tracklisting, l'annonce ajoute que cet opus s'inscrit dans la lignée de FALLUJAH et RIVERS OF NIHIL et que le batteur de NE OBLIVISCARIS est venu prêter main forte. Plus d'infos prochainement ! Tracklist:

1. Existence I: Contemplation
2. Existence II: Collision
3. Abolution
4. Simulacra
5. Footprints in the Sand
6. Beyond
7. Limbo
8. Immersion
9. Awakening
10. Seclusion		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Après AUGURY, c'est au tour de BEYOND CREATION (Progressive Technical Death Metal) de signer son retour avec un nouvel album ! Intitulé Algorythm, le disque des Québécois est prévu pour le 12 octobre. Voici le tracklisting :

1.Disenthrall
2.Entre Suffrage Et Mirage
3.Surface's Echoes
4.Ethereal Kingdom
5.Algorythm
6.À Travers Le Temps Et L'Oubli
7.In Adversity
8.The Inversion
9.Binomial Structures
10.The Afterlife

La page bandcamp est désormais ouverte avec les précommandes.

Et voici un lien vers la boutique pour faire son petit shopping.

PS : Et ça s'accompagne d'un extrait, "The Inversion", qui s'écoute juste là :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLUE ALATAR (Post Rock / Space Rock) est un combo expérimental dont le premier opus qui s'appelle Irradiated Hamster Alert est annoncé pour la rentrée 2018.

Vous pouvez d'ores et déjà découvrir quelques extraits de la galette sur le compte Bandcamp du gang.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Je vous propose de découvrir "WTF", premier single du prochain EP de ANIMAL WAVES (Stoner / Hard Rock). La galette sort en septembre. On vous en parlera sûrement, vu comme le single est cool.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Récemment sorti via Flatspot Records et Edgewood Records, le nouvel album des Américains de BLIND JUSTICE (Hardcore) intitulé No Matter The Cost se dévoile en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Cast You Out
02. My Will
03. Think I Care
04. Day By Day
05. Not For You
06. Never Enough
07. Burn You Down
08. No Matter The Cost
09. Closed Off
10. Lessons Learned

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous un nouveau morceau des Américains de PRIMITIVE MAN (Sludge / Doom / Grind / Noise). Il s'agit du titre "Naked" tiré de leur split avec UNEARTHLY TRANCE (Sludge / Doom) à paraître le 17 août sur Relapse Records.

01. Primitive Man & Unearthly Trance - Merging (intro)
02. Primitive Man - Naked
03. Primitive Man - Love Under Will
04. Unearthly Trance - Mechanism Error
05. Unearthly Trance - Triumph
06. Unearthly Trance - Reverse The Day
07. Unearthly Trance - 418

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PHILIP H. ANSELMO AND THE ILLEGALS (Sludge/Thrash) vient de poster le clip de "Choosing Mental Illness" largement inspiré par le film One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.

Philip Anselmo a écrit : “This video is based on one of my favorite films about the harshness of mental illness. Being up close and personal with the struggle, I often feel like R. P. McMurphy, who I play in the clip.

I’ve had a lot of questions about the LP title, ‘Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue‘ and song title, ‘Choosing Mental Illness,’ but make no mistake, I take mental illness very seriously, especially because it often goes untreated. We’ve taken some extra steps at the end of the video with information that you, or someone close to you might need.

On a lighter note, it’s always a blast to do creative things like the video with my band, crew, and family. Bringing Michael St. Michaels into the fold was like having your favorite wacky uncle over for the holidays! He did a great job as our version of Nurse Ratched and he’s an absolutely lovable and talented guy…go see The Greasy Strangler!”


»
(Lien direct)
Les Islandais d'ÖRMAGNA (Black Metal) viennent de dévoiler le titre "Háskinn í Seljunum" en écoute ci-dessous. Celui-ci figurera sur la première sortie du groupe à paraitre prochainement via Signal Rex (CD etLP) et Vangandr (Cassette) :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE CROWN (Death Metal) a récemment posté le clip de "In The Name Of Death". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Cobra Speed Venom paru plus tôt cette année sur Metal Blade Records.

THE CROWN a écrit : "The Crown gives you a death-chillin' tune as a counter action for this ridiculously hot season - 'In The Name Of Death'! A tune that will automatically make you drink more beer!"

Thrasho MoM + rivax + AxGxB
1 Août 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
