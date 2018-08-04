»

(Lien direct) UNHOLY BAPTISM (Black Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Volume I: The Bonds of Servitude le 5 octobre. Tracklist:



1 - Intro: The Awakening of Forgotten Gods

2 - ...These Scars are Wounds Unhealed

3 - Shattered

4 - Withering Woods

5 - Whispers of Power Eternal

6 - Peering into the Flames of Enlightenment

7 - Noctis Maleficarum

8 - Baptized in the Majesty of Satan



