chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
51 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Torture Rack
 Torture Rack - Malefic Humi... (C)
Par satteliteblu...		   
Triumvir Foul
 Triumvir Foul - Spiritual B... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Les news du 2 Août 2018
 Les news du 2 Août 2018 - P... (N)
Par tasserholf		   
Animals as Leaders
 Animals as Leaders - The Jo... (C)
Par MoM		   
Analepsy
 Analepsy - Atrocities From ... (C)
Par MoM		   
Saor
 Saor - Aura (C)
Par MoM		   
Mortem
 Mortem - Deinós Nekrómantis (C)
Par Keyser		   
Absolvtion
 Absolvtion - Gallow's Desti... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Temple
 Temple - Design In Creation (C)
Par snort		   
Kataklysm
 Kataklysm - Meditations (C)
Par snort		   
Unanimated
 Unanimated - Annihilation (EP) (C)
Par Onizoku		   
Les news du 30 Juillet 2018
 Les news du 30 Juillet 2018... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Immortal
 Immortal - Northern Chaos Gods (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Haunt
 Haunt - Burst Into Flame (C)
Par Ikea		   
Botanist
 Botanist - Collective: The ... (C)
Par hommenibus		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Viktoria (C)
Par satteliteblu...		   

News »

Les news du 4 Août 2018

News
Les news du 4 Août 2018 Rancorum - Unholy Baptism - Ape Vermin - Redemptor - Solium Fatalis - Avenger - Dead Cross
»
(Lien direct)
RANCORUM (Death Metal) sortira son 1er full-length The Vermin Shrine dans le courant de l'année chez Loud Rage Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNHOLY BAPTISM (Black Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Volume I: The Bonds of Servitude le 5 octobre. Tracklist:

1 - Intro: The Awakening of Forgotten Gods
2 - ...These Scars are Wounds Unhealed
3 - Shattered
4 - Withering Woods
5 - Whispers of Power Eternal
6 - Peering into the Flames of Enlightenment
7 - Noctis Maleficarum
8 - Baptized in the Majesty of Satan

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
APE VERMIN (Sludge/Doom) a posté sur YouTube une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son 1er full-length Sonic Monolith sorti en juin. Tracklist:

1. Astral Drones (9:28)
2. Oath (4:58)
3. Abominable Hashmen (6:09)
4. Witch-Jive (4:19)
5. Sonic Monolith (12:10)

Durée totale : 37:06

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REDEMPTOR (Technical Death Metal) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Departure" tiré de son dernier opus Arthaneum sorti en novembre 2017 via Selfmadegod Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOLIUM FATALIS (Melodic Blackened Death Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "Synthon" extrait de son nouvel album Genetically Engineered to Enslave à paraître le 13 octobre. Tracklist:

1. Threshold
2. Lake of Extinction
3. Servile
4. Synthon
5. A Gathering of Storms (ft. Matt McGachy & Haydee Irizarry)
6. Factor Red (Epidemic Cover)
7. Dysmorphic
8. Chemical Reagent
9. Fiery the Angels Fell (ft. Phil Tougas)
10. A Tongue to Taste the Collapse

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AVENGER (Heavy/Thrash) va rééditer son album The Slaughter Never Stops sorti en 2014. Disponible à compter du 21 septembre via Dissonnance Productions, cette réédition sera disponible pour la première fois en LP et sera agrémentée d'un nouvel artwork signé Roberto Toderico. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "In Arcadia Go".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEAD CROSS (Punk/Hardcore) vient de dévoiler le clip de "Church Of The Motherfuckers (Planet B Remix)". Ce morceau est tiré de leur dernier EP sorti au printemps sur Ipecac Records.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
4 Août 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
MoM Poésique - Saor / "La Colline sentant les thyms"
Lire le podcast
Torture Rack
Malefic Humiliation
Lire la chronique
Black Howling
Return of Primordial Stillness
Lire la chronique
Isengard
Høstmørke
Lire la chronique
Devastatiön
Drink With The Devil (EP)
Lire la chronique
Mortem
Deinós Nekrómantis
Lire la chronique
Animals as Leaders
The Joy of Motion
Lire la chronique
Moongates Guardian
Leave the Northern Mountains
Lire la chronique
Absolvtion
Gallow's Destiny (EP)
Lire la chronique
The Negation
The Sixth Extinction (EP)
Lire la chronique
Haunt
Burst Into Flame
Lire la chronique
JXV
Ritual
Lire la chronique
Kataklysm
Meditations
Lire la chronique
Nimphaion
Quoth the Raven
Lire la chronique
Analepsy
Atrocities From Beyond
Lire la chronique
Immortal
Northern Chaos Gods
Lire la chronique
Nuclear Assault
Survive
Lire la chronique
Unanimated
Annihilation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Exmortus
The Sound Of Steel
Lire la chronique
Le NSBM... un thème arisk !
Lire le podcast
Thy Dying Light
Forgotten By Time (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Marduk
Viktoria
Lire la chronique
Slidhr
The Futile Fires Of Man
Lire la chronique
Nuclear Assault
The Plague (EP)
Lire la chronique
P.H.O.B.O.S.
श्मशान काली (EP)...
Lire la chronique
Gruesome
Twisted Prayers
Lire la chronique
Leather
II
Lire la chronique
Bovary
Mes racines dans le desert ...
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - Episode 14 - The Great Northern Live Report
Lire le podcast
Gruesome
Fragments Of Psyche (EP)
Lire la chronique