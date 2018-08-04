UNHOLY BAPTISM (Black Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Volume I: The Bonds of Servitude le 5 octobre. Tracklist:
1 - Intro: The Awakening of Forgotten Gods
2 - ...These Scars are Wounds Unhealed
3 - Shattered
4 - Withering Woods
5 - Whispers of Power Eternal
6 - Peering into the Flames of Enlightenment
7 - Noctis Maleficarum
8 - Baptized in the Majesty of Satan
SOLIUM FATALIS (Melodic Blackened Death Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "Synthon" extrait de son nouvel album Genetically Engineered to Enslave à paraître le 13 octobre. Tracklist:
1. Threshold
2. Lake of Extinction
3. Servile
4. Synthon
5. A Gathering of Storms (ft. Matt McGachy & Haydee Irizarry)
6. Factor Red (Epidemic Cover)
7. Dysmorphic
8. Chemical Reagent
9. Fiery the Angels Fell (ft. Phil Tougas)
10. A Tongue to Taste the Collapse
AVENGER (Heavy/Thrash) va rééditer son album The Slaughter Never Stops sorti en 2014. Disponible à compter du 21 septembre via Dissonnance Productions, cette réédition sera disponible pour la première fois en LP et sera agrémentée d'un nouvel artwork signé Roberto Toderico. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "In Arcadia Go".
