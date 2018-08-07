Le nouveau single de MASS DRIVER (Stoner) est sorti cette semaine. Le morceau s'appelle "Heavy Ton" et vous pouvez l'écouter ci-dessous ainsi que sur la page Spotify de ce gang américain qui plaira aux fans de FU MANCHU.
Le super-groupe SIEGE OF POWER (Death Metal) dans lequel on retrouve Chris Reifert (Autopsy, Violation Wound, Abscess, Painted Doll), Paul Baayens (Asphyx, ex-Hail of Bullets, Thanatos), Theo van Eekelen (ex-Hail of Bullets, ex-Houwitser, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court) et Bob Bagchus (ex-Asphyx, Soulburn, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court) vient de dévoiler son tout nouveau clip pour le titre "Mushroom Cloud Altar". Ce titre est tiré du premier album du groupe Metal Blade Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Conquest For What?
02. For The Pain
03. Bulldozing Skulls
04. Born Into Hate
05. Torture Lab
06. Uglification
07. Trapped And Blinded
08. Diatribe
09. Warning Blast
10. Mushroom Cloud Altar
11. Lost And Insane
12. Bleeding For The Cause
13. Escalation 'til Extermination
14. Privileged Prick
15. Short Fuse
16. Violence In The Air
17. It Will Never Happen
18. The Cold Room (YouTube)
HIGH ON FIRE (Stoner / Thrash Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Eletric Messiah qui sortira le 5 octobre via eOne. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Spewn From The Earth
2. Steps Of The Ziggurat/House Of Enlil
3. Electric Messiah
4. Sanctioned Annihilation
5. The Pallid Mask
6. God Of The Godless
7. Freebooter
8. The Witch And The Christ
9. Drowning Dog
Par Kasteel
Par dantefever
Par Høsty
Par Ikea
Par hurgh
Par hurgh
Par Jean-Clint
Par MoM
Par satteliteblu...
Par Kasteel
Par tasserholf
Par MoM
Par MoM
Par MoM
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par snort
Par snort
Par Onizoku
Par dantefever
Par Niktareum
Par Ikea