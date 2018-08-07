chargement...

News »

Les news du 7 Août 2018

News
Les news du 7 Août 2018 Ritzy Park - Peer Pressure - Mass Driver - Artificial Oceans - Siege Of Power - High On Fire - Meshuggah
»
(Lien direct)
RITZY PARK est une jeune formation berlinoise qui officie dans le Hard Rock à claviers. Leur premier single, "Mama Earth" est extrait de leur debut EP, What We Know.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PEER PRESSURE (Hardcore / Crossover) est un gang québecois dont le nouveau méfait, Inside Out, est sorti début août. On découvre leur son avec le single "Hypocrite".

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouveau single de MASS DRIVER (Stoner) est sorti cette semaine. Le morceau s'appelle "Heavy Ton" et vous pouvez l'écouter ci-dessous ainsi que sur la page Spotify de ce gang américain qui plaira aux fans de FU MANCHU.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrons "Glass Canon", premier extrait du nouvel EP de ARTIFICIAL OCEANS (Metalcore). L'EP en question s'appelle Distance. Il sort cette semaine.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le super-groupe SIEGE OF POWER (Death Metal) dans lequel on retrouve Chris Reifert (Autopsy, Violation Wound, Abscess, Painted Doll), Paul Baayens (Asphyx, ex-Hail of Bullets, Thanatos), Theo van Eekelen (ex-Hail of Bullets, ex-Houwitser, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court) et Bob Bagchus (ex-Asphyx, Soulburn, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court) vient de dévoiler son tout nouveau clip pour le titre "Mushroom Cloud Altar". Ce titre est tiré du premier album du groupe Metal Blade Records. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Conquest For What?
02. For The Pain
03. Bulldozing Skulls
04. Born Into Hate
05. Torture Lab
06. Uglification
07. Trapped And Blinded
08. Diatribe
09. Warning Blast
10. Mushroom Cloud Altar
11. Lost And Insane
12. Bleeding For The Cause
13. Escalation 'til Extermination
14. Privileged Prick
15. Short Fuse
16. Violence In The Air
17. It Will Never Happen
18. The Cold Room (YouTube)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HIGH ON FIRE (Stoner / Thrash Metal) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Eletric Messiah qui sortira le 5 octobre via eOne. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Spewn From The Earth
2. Steps Of The Ziggurat/House Of Enlil
3. Electric Messiah
4. Sanctioned Annihilation
5. The Pallid Mask
6. God Of The Godless
7. Freebooter
8. The Witch And The Christ
9. Drowning Dog

https://www.npr.org/sections/allsongs/2018/08/06/635393474/high-on-fires-electric-messiah-pays-homage-to-motorhead-s-lemmy?t=1533571874783		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MESHUGGAH (Metal progressif) à l'honneur d'un documentaire ! Intitulé Knövelmetal il est l'oeuvre du réalisateur Edvard Hansson qui a suivi le groupe en tournée. Il se regarde ici :

 Les news du
Thrasho rivax + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
7 Août 2018

