(Lien direct) SIEGE OF POWER (Death Metal) dans lequel on retrouve Chris Reifert (Autopsy, Violation Wound, Abscess, Painted Doll), Paul Baayens (Asphyx, ex-Hail of Bullets, Thanatos), Theo van Eekelen (ex-Hail of Bullets, ex-Houwitser, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court) et Bob Bagchus (ex-Asphyx, Soulburn, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court) vient de dévoiler son tout nouveau clip pour le titre "Mushroom Cloud Altar". Ce titre est tiré du premier album du groupe Metal Blade Records. Voici le tracklisting :



01. Conquest For What?

02. For The Pain

03. Bulldozing Skulls

04. Born Into Hate

05. Torture Lab

06. Uglification

07. Trapped And Blinded

08. Diatribe

09. Warning Blast

10. Mushroom Cloud Altar

11. Lost And Insane

12. Bleeding For The Cause

13. Escalation 'til Extermination

14. Privileged Prick

15. Short Fuse

16. Violence In The Air

17. It Will Never Happen

18. The Cold Room (YouTube)



