News »

Les news du 12 Août 2018

News
Les news du 12 Août 2018 Morbid Messiah - Soulfly - Bæst - Internal Bleeding - Helsott - Aeternus - Mørketida - Shaidar Logoth - Gjendød - Sepulcher - Purtenance
»
(Lien direct)
MORBID MESSIAH (Death Metal) sortira son 1er full-length Demoniac Paroxysm le 22 octobre chez Memento Mori. Un extrait vient d'être mis en écoute.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOULFLY (Néo-Thrash Tribal) sortira son nouveau full-length Ritual le 19 octobre chez Nuclear Blast. Tracklist:

01. Ritual
02. Dead Behind The Eyes (feat. Randy Blythe)
03. The Summoning
04. Evil Empowered
05. Under Rapture (feat. Ross Dolan)
06. Demonized
07. Blood On The Street
08. Bite The Bullet
09. Feedback!
10. Soulfly XI

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BÆST (Death Metal) a mis en ligne sur YouTube une vidéo pour le morceau "Ego Te Absolvo" figurant sur son nouvel album Danse Macabre à venir le 17 août chez Century Media. Tracklist:

01. Crosswhore
02. Hecatomb
03. Danse Macabre
04. Atra Mors
05. Messe Macabre
06. Ritual
07. Vortex
08. Ego Te Absolvo

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INTERNAL BLEEDING (New York Death Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Corrupting Influence le 19 octobre chez Unique Leader Records. Tracklist:

01. Compelled To Consume
02. Corrupting Influence
03. Fatal Dependency
04. Focus
05. Surrounded From The Inside
06. Unreality
07. Litany Of Insincerity
08. Final Justice
09. The Supreme Sacrifice		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELSOTT (Folk/Death) va publier son prochain opus Slaves And Gods le 12 octobre sur M-Theory Audio. Tracklist:

01. Slaves And Gods (feat. Dr. Leif Kjonnsfleis and Bjorn Friedrichsen)
02. The Coward's Curse (feat. Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)
03. Winter Smells Like Death (feat. Masha Scream, Lazar and Bjorn Friedrichsen)
04. Whiskey Breath (feat. Bjorn Friedrichsen)
05. Eye Of The Past (feat. Damna, Dom Crey, Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)
06. Trollskald (feat. Trollmannen, Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)
07. Zep Tepi
08. Return Hyperborea
09. Honour Thy Valkyrie
10. Runnin' Down A Dream (Tom Petty cover feat. Lethien)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AETERNUS (Death/Black) sortira son nouvel album Heathen le 12 octobre via Dark Essence Records. Tracklist:

01. Hedning
02. The Sword Of Retribution
03. Conjuring Of The Gentiles
04. The Significance Of Iblis
05. How Opaque The Disguise Of The Adversary
06. Boudica
07. Illa Mayyit

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MØRKETIDA (Black Metal) offre son 1er full-length Panphage Mysticism en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 17 août chez Werewolf Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHAIDAR LOGOTH (Black Metal/Ambient) a réédité pour la 1ère fois en vinyle son EP Chapter II: The Ritualist (2015) par le biais de Sentient Ruin Laboratories.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GJENDØD (Black Metal) vient de sortir une compilation, intitulée Skygger fra dødsriket, de ses démos post Nedstigning via Hellthrasher Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SEPULCHER (Death/Thrash) a mis en ligne une vidéo promo pour le titre "Corporal Vessels" issu de son prochain album Panoptic Horror à venir le 14 septembre chez Edged Circle Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PURTENANCE (Death Metal) a un nouveau chanteur en la personne de Aabeg Gautam (Dying Out Flame).		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
12 Août 2018

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
12/08/2018 08:24
Putain la pochette du nouveau Internal Bleeding, c'est juste pas possible...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
