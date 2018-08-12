SOULFLY (Néo-Thrash Tribal) sortira son nouveau full-length Ritual le 19 octobre chez Nuclear Blast. Tracklist:
01. Ritual
02. Dead Behind The Eyes (feat. Randy Blythe)
03. The Summoning
04. Evil Empowered
05. Under Rapture (feat. Ross Dolan)
06. Demonized
07. Blood On The Street
08. Bite The Bullet
09. Feedback!
10. Soulfly XI
HELSOTT (Folk/Death) va publier son prochain opus Slaves And Gods le 12 octobre sur M-Theory Audio. Tracklist:
01. Slaves And Gods (feat. Dr. Leif Kjonnsfleis and Bjorn Friedrichsen)
02. The Coward's Curse (feat. Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)
03. Winter Smells Like Death (feat. Masha Scream, Lazar and Bjorn Friedrichsen)
04. Whiskey Breath (feat. Bjorn Friedrichsen)
05. Eye Of The Past (feat. Damna, Dom Crey, Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)
06. Trollskald (feat. Trollmannen, Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)
07. Zep Tepi
08. Return Hyperborea
09. Honour Thy Valkyrie
10. Runnin' Down A Dream (Tom Petty cover feat. Lethien)
