(Lien direct) HELSOTT (Folk/Death) va publier son prochain opus Slaves And Gods le 12 octobre sur M-Theory Audio. Tracklist:



01. Slaves And Gods (feat. Dr. Leif Kjonnsfleis and Bjorn Friedrichsen)

02. The Coward's Curse (feat. Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)

03. Winter Smells Like Death (feat. Masha Scream, Lazar and Bjorn Friedrichsen)

04. Whiskey Breath (feat. Bjorn Friedrichsen)

05. Eye Of The Past (feat. Damna, Dom Crey, Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)

06. Trollskald (feat. Trollmannen, Kevin Storm and Bjorn Friedrichsen)

07. Zep Tepi

08. Return Hyperborea

09. Honour Thy Valkyrie

10. Runnin' Down A Dream (Tom Petty cover feat. Lethien)



