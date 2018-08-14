HATE ETERNAL (Brutal Death) sortira son nouvel album Upon Desolate Sands le 26 octobre via Season of Mist. Un 1er extrait, "What Lies Beyond", vient d'être dévoilée. Tracklist:
01. The Violent Fury
02. What Lies Beyond
03. Vengeance Striketh
04. Nothingness of Being
05. All Hope Destroyed
06. Portal of Myriad
07. Dark Age of Ruin
08. Upon Desolate Sands
09. For Whome We Have Lost
ABHORRENCE (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son EP intitulé Megalohydrothalassophobic qui sortira le 14 septembre via Svart Records. "Hyperobject Beneath The Waves" se découvre ci-dessous :
