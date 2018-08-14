»

(Lien direct) HATE ETERNAL (Brutal Death) sortira son nouvel album Upon Desolate Sands le 26 octobre via Season of Mist. Un 1er extrait, "What Lies Beyond", vient d'être dévoilée. Tracklist:



01. The Violent Fury

02. What Lies Beyond

03. Vengeance Striketh

04. Nothingness of Being

05. All Hope Destroyed

06. Portal of Myriad

07. Dark Age of Ruin

08. Upon Desolate Sands

09. For Whome We Have Lost



