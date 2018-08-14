chargement...

Les news du 14 Août 2018

Les news du 14 Août 2018 Hate Eternal - Abhorrence - Absolvtion - Black March - Wolfheart
HATE ETERNAL (Brutal Death) sortira son nouvel album Upon Desolate Sands le 26 octobre via Season of Mist. Un 1er extrait, "What Lies Beyond", vient d'être dévoilée. Tracklist:

01. The Violent Fury
02. What Lies Beyond
03. Vengeance Striketh
04. Nothingness of Being
05. All Hope Destroyed
06. Portal of Myriad
07. Dark Age of Ruin
08. Upon Desolate Sands
09. For Whome We Have Lost

ABHORRENCE (Death Metal) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son EP intitulé Megalohydrothalassophobic qui sortira le 14 septembre via Svart Records. "Hyperobject Beneath The Waves" se découvre ci-dessous :

ABSOLVTION (Black/Death) a mis en écoute intégrale son nouvel EP Gallow's Destiny à venir le 20 août chez Atavism Records.

BLACK MARCH (Black / Thrash) a terminé l'enregistrement de cinq nouveaux titres qui sortiront prochainement sous la forme d'un EP. Plus d'infos seront bientôt dévoilées ...		 Les news du

WOLFHEART (Death Mélodique) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Constellation Of The Black Light qui sortira le 28 septembre via Napalm Records. "Breakwater" se découvre ci-dessous :

