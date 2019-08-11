chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
158 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Destruction
 Destruction - Born To Perish (C)
Par Thomas Johan...		   
Memoriam
 Memoriam - Requiem For Mankind (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 9 Août 2019
 Les news du 9 Août 2019 - P... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Beheaded
 Beheaded - Only Death Can S... (C)
Par Insania		   
Thou
 Thou - Inconsolable (EP) (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Les news du 7 Août 2019
 Les news du 7 Août 2019 - G... (N)
Par Sim		   
Undergang
 Undergang - Den Gobbelte Gr... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Big Business
 Big Business - The Beast Yo... (C)
Par Squalala		   
Falconer
 Falconer - Falconer (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Fifth Angel
 Fifth Angel - Third Secret (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Funeral Mist
 Funeral Mist - Salvation (C)
Par dantefever		   
Wormrot
 Wormrot - Abuse (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Memoriam
 Memoriam - The Silent Vigil (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Tantara
 Tantara - Sum of Forces (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   

METALHERTZ - S02E04 - Symphonic PACA Metal

Podcast
METALHERTZ - S02E04 - Symphonic PACA Metal
Bonjour tout le monde!

C'est l'été, et j'ai envie de me reposer. Alors je prend ma voiture et je descend loin depuis chez moi jusqu'en Provence, pour décompresser mais aussi découvrir quelques groupes de power metal symphonique de la région.

Thrasho andreas_hansen
11 Août 2019 - 30 lectures
ZOMBIE RIOT


AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
METALHERTZ - S02E04 - Symphonic PACA Metal
METALHERTZ - S02E04 - Symphonic PACA Metal
Lire le podcast
PPCM #21 - Ces ALBUMS que JE NE DEVAIS PAS AIMER
Lire le podcast
Destruction
Born To Perish
Lire la chronique
Metal Church
Damned If You Do
Lire la chronique
Gestapo 666
Satanic Shariah
Lire la chronique
Memoriam
Requiem For Mankind
Lire la chronique
Beheaded
Only Death Can Save You
Lire la chronique
Epitaphe
I
Lire la chronique
Burial Remains
Trinity Of Deception
Lire la chronique
Fifth Angel
Third Secret
Lire la chronique
Undergang
Den Gobbelte Grav (EP)
Lire la chronique
Tantara
Sum of Forces
Lire la chronique
Memoriam
The Silent Vigil
Lire la chronique
Aeon Winds
Stormveiled
Lire la chronique
Wormrot
Abuse
Lire la chronique
Dagger Lust
Siege Bondage Adverse To Th...
Lire la chronique
Carnal Tomb
Abhorrent Veneration
Lire la chronique
Ceremony of Silence
Oútis
Lire la chronique
Torche
Admission
Lire la chronique
Sacred Reich
Awakening
Lire la chronique
Pentagram
First Daze Here (The Vintag...
Lire la chronique
Enforcer
Zenith
Lire la chronique
Morbid Messiah
Demoniac Paroxysm
Lire la chronique
Sacrilegia
The Triclavian Advent
Lire la chronique
Superstition
The Anatomy Of Unholy Trans...
Lire la chronique
Brutus
Nest
Lire la chronique
Hate Eternal
Upon Desolate Sands
Lire la chronique
Suicide Forest
Suicide Forest
Lire la chronique
Torso
Demonic Vomiting (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Disowning
Human Cattle
Lire la chronique