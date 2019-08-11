METALHERTZ - S02E04 - Symphonic PACA Metal
Podcast
METALHERTZ - S02E04 - Symphonic PACA Metal
Bonjour tout le monde!
C'est l'été, et j'ai envie de me reposer. Alors je prend ma voiture et je descend loin depuis chez moi jusqu'en Provence, pour décompresser mais aussi découvrir quelques groupes de power metal symphonique de la région.
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Thomas Johan...
Par gulo gulo
Par Deathrash
Par Insania
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Sim
Par AxGxB
Par Squalala
Par andreas_hansen
Par andreas_hansen
Par dantefever
Par Sagamore
Par gulo gulo
Par andreas_hansen