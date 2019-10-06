chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
137 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Les news du 4 Octobre 2019
 Les news du 4 Octobre 2019 ... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Abysmal Grief
 Abysmal Grief - Blasphema S... (C)
Par dantefever		   
BLACK METAL ! Le TOP de...
 BLACK METAL ! Le TOP de... - (D)
Par fufupue		   
Endseeker
 Endseeker - The Harvest (C)
Par Mitch		   
Disillusion
 Disillusion - Back to Times... (C)
Par MoM		   
Borknagar
 Borknagar - The Olden Domain (C)
Par colin.lmbrt		   
Detherous
 Detherous - Hacked To Death (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Bastard Grave
 Bastard Grave - What Lies B... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Spiritual Resonance (C)
Par Ander		   
Origin
 Origin - Omnipresent (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 3 Octobre 2019
 Les news du 3 Octobre 2019 ... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Sarcasm
 Sarcasm - Esoteric Tales Of... (C)
Par Chri$		   
Les news du 17 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 17 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ber Val		   
Archgoat + Au Champ des Morts + Temple Of Baal
 Archgoat + Au Champ des Mor... (R)
Par dantefever		   
Insect Warfare
 Insect Warfare - World Exte... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Les news du 28 Septembre 2019
 Les news du 28 Septembre 20... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Desecravity
 Desecravity - Anathema (C)
Par Ander		   
Elder
 Elder - The Gold & Silver S... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Gorgoroth
 Gorgoroth - Incipit Satan (C)
Par Jarl_Djevel		   

Live Report - South Trooper Fest II @Jas'Rod (Les Pennes-Mirabeau)

Podcast
Live Report - South Trooper Fest II @Jas'Rod (Les Pennes-Mirabeau)
Bonjour tout le monde !

Il y a deux semaines, je me suis rendu près de Marseille pour le South Trooper, festival indoor orienté Heavy à l'ancienne.
Electric Shock, Stonewitch, Midnight Force, Sign of the Jackal, The Wizards, Mythra, Praying Mantis et, surtout, Sortilège avec le chanteur iconique qu'est Zouille !
Un moment plein de surprises que je vous partage dans mon premier live report vidéo ;)

Thrasho MoM
6 Octobre 2019 - 53 lectures
ZOMBIE RIOT


AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
Live Report - South Trooper Fest II @Jas'Rod (Les Pennes-Mirabeau)
PLUS D'INFOS SUR
Sortilège
 Sortilège
1981 † 1986 - France		   
Non Opus Dei
Głód
Lire la chronique
Live Report - South Trooper Fest II @Jas'Rod (Les Pennes-Mirabeau)
Lire le podcast
Bethlehem
Lebe Dich Leer
Lire la chronique
Urn
Iron Will Of Power
Lire la chronique
The Negative Bias
Narcissus Rising
Lire la chronique
Abysmal Grief
Blasphema Secta
Lire la chronique
Bastard Grave
What Lies Beyond
Lire la chronique
NONE # 1 - PATHOLOGY - Reborn to Kill
Lire le podcast
Sarcasm
Esoteric Tales Of The Unserene
Lire la chronique
The Smashing Pumpkins
Pisces Iscariot (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Iron Flesh
Forged Faith Bleeding
Lire la chronique
Elder
The Gold & Silver Sessions ...
Lire la chronique
Takafumi Matsubara
Strange, Beautiful and Fast
Lire la chronique
Desecravity
Anathema
Lire la chronique
Archgoat + Au Champ des Morts + Temple Of Baal
Lire le live report
Swarm
Anathema
Lire la chronique
Endseeker
The Harvest
Lire la chronique
Power Trip
Opening Fire: 2008​-​2014 (...
Lire la chronique
Grima
Will of the Primordial
Lire la chronique
PPCM #24 - A Link to the Past (les groupes de mes poésiques)
Lire le podcast
Exhorder
Mourn The Southern Skies
Lire la chronique
Akasha
Canticles Of The Sepulchral...
Lire la chronique
Wolok
Fading Mirth & Dry Heaves
Lire la chronique
Riot City
Burn The Night
Lire la chronique
Darkened
Into The Blackness (EP)
Lire la chronique
Thanamagus
Incorporeal Passage (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Entrails
Rise Of The Reaper
Lire la chronique
Chevalier
Chapitre II (EP)
Lire la chronique
Arctos
Beyond the Grasp of Mortal ...
Lire la chronique
Blood Red Throne
Fit To Kill
Lire la chronique