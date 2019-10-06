Live Report - South Trooper Fest II @Jas'Rod (Les Pennes-Mirabeau) Podcast Bonjour tout le monde !



Il y a deux semaines, je me suis rendu près de Marseille pour le South Trooper, festival indoor orienté Heavy à l'ancienne.

Electric Shock, Stonewitch, Midnight Force, Sign of the Jackal, The Wizards, Mythra, Praying Mantis et, surtout, Sortilège avec le chanteur iconique qu'est Zouille !

Un moment plein de surprises que je vous partage dans mon premier live report vidéo ;)







