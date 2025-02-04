Bilan 2024

Bilan

Chers lecteurs de Thrashocore, 2024 aura été une année spéciale entre les Jeux Olympiques de Paris et un forum qui malgré sa migration sur Discord n'en a pas oublié l'essentiel... nous permettre de partager du bon son et nous faire découvrir tout un tas de pépites, qu'elles soient récentes, obscures et même oubliées.



Comme chaque année, 2024 aura donc été marquée de nombreux coups de cœur, coups de griffe, révélations et autres surprises sur lesquels on vous propose de revenir aujourd'hui à travers les tops et les flops de chaque rédacteur (ou presque). Alors bonne lecture à tous et surtout n'hésitez pas à nous donner votre avis et à partager avec nous vos meilleures (et pires) sorties de l'année écoulée !

