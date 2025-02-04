|
Bilan 2024
Bilan
Bilan 2024
Chers lecteurs de Thrashocore, 2024 aura été une année spéciale entre les Jeux Olympiques de Paris et un forum qui malgré sa migration sur Discord n'en a pas oublié l'essentiel... nous permettre de partager du bon son et nous faire découvrir tout un tas de pépites, qu'elles soient récentes, obscures et même oubliées.
Comme chaque année, 2024 aura donc été marquée de nombreux coups de cœur, coups de griffe, révélations et autres surprises sur lesquels on vous propose de revenir aujourd'hui à travers les tops et les flops de chaque rédacteur (ou presque). Alors bonne lecture à tous et surtout n'hésitez pas à nous donner votre avis et à partager avec nous vos meilleures (et pires) sorties de l'année écoulée !
Albums de l'année
|
|Defeated Sanity
Chronicles Of Lunacy
Brutal Death Technique
|
|
|
|Spectral Voice
Sparagmos
Death / Doom
Recommandé par : AxGxB, Sosthène, Lestat |
|
|
|Necrowretch
Swords Of Dajjal
Black / Death Metal
Recommandé par : Keyser, AxGxB, Jean-Clint |
|
|
|Iron Monkey
Spleen And Goad
Sludge
Recommandé par : Ikea, AxGxB, Raziel |
|
|
|Black Hole Deity
Profane Geometry
Death Metal
|
|
|
|Ataraxie
Le Déclin
Funeral Doom / Death Doom
Recommandé par : Ikea, Raziel, Lestat |
|
|
|Horna
Nyx (Hymnejä Yölle)
Black Metal
Recommandé par : AxGxB, Jean-Clint, Lestat |
|
|
|Coffins
Sinister Oath
Doom Death Metal
Recommandé par : Ikea, Sosthène |
|
|
|Severe Torture
Torn From The Jaws Of Death
Death Metal
Recommandé par : Keyser, Jean-Clint |
|
|
|Antichrist Siege Machine
Vengeance Of Eternal Fire
Black / Death Metal
Recommandé par : AxGxB, Sagamore |
|
|
|Attic
Return Of The Witchfinder
Heavy Metal
Recommandé par : Keyser, AxGxB |
|
|
|Blood Incantation
Absolute Elsewhere
Death Metal
Recommandé par : AxGxB, Sosthène |
|
|
|Chat Pile
Cool World
Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal
Recommandé par : Ikea, Sosthène |
|
|
|Officium Triste
Hortus Venenum
Doom Death
Recommandé par : Raziel, Lestat |
|
|
|Ad Vitam Infernal
Le Ballet Des Anges
Death Metal
Recommandé par : Keyser, Jean-Clint |
|
|
|Morgue Breath
Plaga Sin Rostro
Death/Grind
Recommandé par : Keyser, Sagamore |
|
|
|Kill The Thrill
Autophagie
Metal Industriel
Recommandé par : Ikea, Sosthène |
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
SOMMAIRE STATS
AUTRES BILANS
- News : 352
- Chroniques : 704
- Interviews : 14
- Live reports : 45
- Photos : 8
- Dossiers : 4
- Tkas : 11
- Sondages : 0
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Keyser
Par Chri$
Par Chri$
Par Ikea
Par Keyser
Par Keyser
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par KHÂ-O
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint