Les news du 4 Février 2025
 Les news du 4 Février 2025 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Hate Them (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Balefire
 Balefire - Balefire (EP) (C)
Par Keyser		   
Shrieking Demons
 Shrieking Demons - The Fest... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Sinister
 Sinister - Hate (C)
Par Keyser		   
Diocletian
 Diocletian - Inexorable Nexus (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
ÆTHĚRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (1ère partie)
 ÆTHĚRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (1ère p... (I)
Par Sosthène		   
Infernalivm
 Infernalivm - Conquering Th... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Mörk Gryning
 Mörk Gryning - Fasornas Tid (C)
Par Chri$		   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch - Swords Of Dajjal (C)
Par Chri$		   
Concrete Winds
 Concrete Winds - Concrete W... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Destruktor
 Destruktor - Indomitable (C)
Par Keyser		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Sardonic Wrath (C)
Par Keyser		   
Fatal
 Fatal - Apocalypsis (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Necrotic Infibulation
 Necrotic Infibulation - Fer... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Paris is Black !!! Act.01
 Paris is Black !!! Act.01 -... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Aara
 Aara - Eiger (C)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Gurkkhas
 Gurkkhas - A Life of Suffer... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 16 Janvier 2025
 Les news du 16 Janvier 2025... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Bilan 2024

Bilan
Bilan 2024
Chers lecteurs de Thrashocore, 2024 aura été une année spéciale entre les Jeux Olympiques de Paris et un forum qui malgré sa migration sur Discord n'en a pas oublié l'essentiel... nous permettre de partager du bon son et nous faire découvrir tout un tas de pépites, qu'elles soient récentes, obscures et même oubliées.

Comme chaque année, 2024 aura donc été marquée de nombreux coups de cœur, coups de griffe, révélations et autres surprises sur lesquels on vous propose de revenir aujourd'hui à travers les tops et les flops de chaque rédacteur (ou presque). Alors bonne lecture à tous et surtout n'hésitez pas à nous donner votre avis et à partager avec nous vos meilleures (et pires) sorties de l'année écoulée !
Thrasho Jean-Clint
4 Février 2025

Albums de l'année

Defeated Sanity
 Defeated Sanity
Chronicles Of Lunacy
Brutal Death Technique

Recommandé par : Keyser, AxGxB, Sagamore, Jean-Clint, Sosthène

   
Spectral Voice
 Spectral Voice
Sparagmos
Death / Doom

Recommandé par : AxGxB, Sosthène, Lestat

   
Necrowretch
 Necrowretch
Swords Of Dajjal
Black / Death Metal

Recommandé par : Keyser, AxGxB, Jean-Clint

   
Iron Monkey
 Iron Monkey
Spleen And Goad
Sludge

Recommandé par : Ikea, AxGxB, Raziel

   
Black Hole Deity
 Black Hole Deity
Profane Geometry
Death Metal

Recommandé par : Keyser, Jean-Clint, Sosthène

   
Ataraxie
 Ataraxie
Le Déclin
Funeral Doom / Death Doom

Recommandé par : Ikea, Raziel, Lestat

   
Horna
 Horna
Nyx (Hymnejä Yölle)
Black Metal

Recommandé par : AxGxB, Jean-Clint, Lestat

   
Coffins
 Coffins
Sinister Oath
Doom Death Metal

Recommandé par : Ikea, Sosthène

   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture
Torn From The Jaws Of Death
Death Metal

Recommandé par : Keyser, Jean-Clint

   
Antichrist Siege Machine
 Antichrist Siege Machine
Vengeance Of Eternal Fire
Black / Death Metal

Recommandé par : AxGxB, Sagamore

   
Attic
 Attic
Return Of The Witchfinder
Heavy Metal

Recommandé par : Keyser, AxGxB

   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation
Absolute Elsewhere
Death Metal

Recommandé par : AxGxB, Sosthène

   
Chat Pile
 Chat Pile
Cool World
Industrial Noise Rock / Hardcore / Nu Metal

Recommandé par : Ikea, Sosthène

   
Officium Triste
 Officium Triste
Hortus Venenum
Doom Death

Recommandé par : Raziel, Lestat

   
Ad Vitam Infernal
 Ad Vitam Infernal
Le Ballet Des Anges
Death Metal

Recommandé par : Keyser, Jean-Clint

   
Morgue Breath
 Morgue Breath
Plaga Sin Rostro
Death/Grind

Recommandé par : Keyser, Sagamore

   
Kill The Thrill
 Kill The Thrill
Autophagie
Metal Industriel

Recommandé par : Ikea, Sosthène

   

Découvertes de l'année

Infernalivm
 Infernalivm
Conquering The Most High (EP)
Blackened Death Metal

Découvert par : Keyser, AxGxB, Jean-Clint

   
Savage Oath
 Savage Oath
Divine Battle
Heavy Metal

Découvert par : Keyser, AxGxB

   

Surprises de l'année

Nile
 Nile
The Underworld Awaits Us All
Death Metal

Approuvé par : AxGxB, Jean-Clint

   
The Gates Of Slumber
 The Gates Of Slumber
The Gates of Slumber
Doom trad' / Heavy

Approuvé par : Ikea, Raziel

   

Déceptions de l'année

Darkspace
 Darkspace
Dark Space -II
Space Mountain du pauvre

Décrié par : Sagamore, Raziel

   
Nails
 Nails
Every Bridge Burning
Hardcore / Grindcore

Décrié par : AxGxB, Sagamore

   


Bilan 2024
AUTRES BILANS
