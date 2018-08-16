chargement...

Les news du 16 Août 2018
TERRORIZER (Death/Grind old school) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Caustic Attack qui sortira le 12 octobre via The End Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Turbulence
2. Invasion
3. Conflict And Despair
4. Devastate
5. Crisis
6. Infiltration
7. The Downtrodden
8. Trench Of Corruption
9. Sharp Knives
10. Failed Assassin
11. Caustic Attack
12. Poison Gas Tsunami
13. Terror Cycles
14. Wasteland

BLOODTRUTH (Brutal Death) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Matryrium qui sortira le 28 septembre via Unique Leader. "The Last Prophet" se découvre ici :

 Les news du
Bloodtruth
 Bloodtruth
Brutal Death - 2009 - Italie		   
Terrorizer
 Terrorizer
Death/Grind old school - 1987 - Etats-Unis		   
