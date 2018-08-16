»

(Lien direct) TERRORIZER (Death/Grind old school) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Caustic Attack qui sortira le 12 octobre via The End Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Turbulence

2. Invasion

3. Conflict And Despair

4. Devastate

5. Crisis

6. Infiltration

7. The Downtrodden

8. Trench Of Corruption

9. Sharp Knives

10. Failed Assassin

11. Caustic Attack

12. Poison Gas Tsunami

13. Terror Cycles

14. Wasteland



