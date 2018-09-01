UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death) a signé sur Willowtip Records. Le groupe annonce un nouvel album courant 2019 avec quelques évolutions allant avec l'état d'esprit avant-gardiste de leur nouveau label.
HAUTAJAISYÖ (Death/Thrash) a sorti hier chez Inverse Records un nouveau single 3-titres intitulé Sinä Olet Helvetti avec en invités Kuolemanlaakso et Torchia ainsi qu'une reprise d'Amorphis. Vous pouvez l'écouter à cette adresse. Le détail:
UNHOLY BAPTISM (Black Metal) a mis en ligne ici le morceau "Peering into the Flames of Enlightenment" extrait de son nouvel opus Volume I: The Bonds of Servitude qui sortira le 5 octobre. Tracklist:
1 - Intro: The Awakening of Forgotten Gods
2 - ...These Scars are Wounds Unhealed
3 - Shattered
4 - Withering Woods
5 - Whispers of Power Eternal
6 - Peering into the Flames of Enlightenment
7 - Noctis Maleficarum
8 - Baptized in the Majesty of Satan
VALDUR (Black/Death) sortira son nouvel album Goat of Iniquity le 19 octobre chez Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist:
1. Divine Halls of Obscurity pt.I
2. Goat of Iniquity / Devouring the Whore of Darkness
3. Divine Halls of Obscurity pt.II
4. Spiritual Exhaust (The Beyond)
5. Inhale the Floodgates Open
6. (Iniquitous)
TERRANAUT (Black Metal) et CHAOSOPHY (Black Metal) vont s'associer sur un split CD à venir le 21 septembre chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Un extrait pour chacun des groupes américains est disponible ci-dessous.
CRYPTOPSY (Brutal Deathcore Technico-Chaotique) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son EP The Book Of Suffering (Tome II) qui sortira le 26 octobre via Century Media Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...
1. The Wretched Living
2. Sire Of Sin
3. Fear His Displeasure
4. The Laws Of The Flesh
