Les news du 1 Septembre 2018

News
Les news du 1 Septembre 2018 Unfathomable Ruination - Antigama - Saddayah - Hautajaisyö - Witness - Unholy Baptism - Solium Fatalis - Valdur - Terranaut - Chaosophy - Cryptopsy - Unleashed - Deicide
»
(Lien direct)
UNFATHOMABLE RUINATION (Brutal Death) a signé sur Willowtip Records. Le groupe annonce un nouvel album courant 2019 avec quelques évolutions allant avec l'état d'esprit avant-gardiste de leur nouveau label.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANTIGAMA (Experimental Death/Grind) a publié le clip de "Division of Lonely Crows" issu de son dernier EP Depressant sorti l'année dernière sur Selfmadegod Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SADDAYAH (Death Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "Apopheny of Life" qui figurera sur son 1er full-length du même nom à paraître le 7 septembre sur Loud Rage Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAUTAJAISYÖ (Death/Thrash) a sorti hier chez Inverse Records un nouveau single 3-titres intitulé Sinä Olet Helvetti avec en invités Kuolemanlaakso et Torchia ainsi qu'une reprise d'Amorphis. Vous pouvez l'écouter à cette adresse. Le détail:

01. Revin Ihoni Rikki
02. Sinä Olet Helvetti
03. Alone (Amorphis Cover)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez maintenant "I'm Gonna Shoot Myself", extrait de 24H Live, l'album live du groupe de grunge WITNESS qui paraîtra sur le label Bitume le 24 septembre prochain.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNHOLY BAPTISM (Black Metal) a mis en ligne ici le morceau "Peering into the Flames of Enlightenment" extrait de son nouvel opus Volume I: The Bonds of Servitude qui sortira le 5 octobre. Tracklist:

1 - Intro: The Awakening of Forgotten Gods
2 - ...These Scars are Wounds Unhealed
3 - Shattered
4 - Withering Woods
5 - Whispers of Power Eternal
6 - Peering into the Flames of Enlightenment
7 - Noctis Maleficarum
8 - Baptized in the Majesty of Satan		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SOLIUM FATALIS (Melodic Blackened Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain disque Genetically Engineered to Enslave à venir le 13 octobre. Ça se passe sur ce lien.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VALDUR (Black/Death) sortira son nouvel album Goat of Iniquity le 19 octobre chez Bloody Mountain Records. Tracklist:

1. Divine Halls of Obscurity pt.I
2. Goat of Iniquity / Devouring the Whore of Darkness
3. Divine Halls of Obscurity pt.II
4. Spiritual Exhaust (The Beyond)
5. Inhale the Floodgates Open
6. (Iniquitous)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TERRANAUT (Black Metal) et CHAOSOPHY (Black Metal) vont s'associer sur un split CD à venir le 21 septembre chez Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Un extrait pour chacun des groupes américains est disponible ci-dessous.



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTOPSY (Brutal Deathcore Technico-Chaotique) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son EP The Book Of Suffering (Tome II) qui sortira le 26 octobre via Century Media Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne ...

1. The Wretched Living
2. Sire Of Sin
3. Fear His Displeasure
4. The Laws Of The Flesh		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
UNLEASHED (Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Hunt For White Christ qui sortira le 26 octobre via Napalm Records. "Lead Us Into War" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DEICIDE (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Overtures Of Blasphemy qui sortira le 14 septembre via Century Media. "Defying The Sacred" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
1 Septembre 2018

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Niktareum citer
Niktareum
01/09/2018 15:53
Le nouveau titre de Deicide est plutôt sympa (même si je préfère l'extrait précédent). Headbang Par contre celui d'Unleashed...
Ander citer
Ander
01/09/2018 08:59
Et je rajoute un Cryptopsy dans mon panier d'achat pour cette fin Octobre… Ils vont me plumer!

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
