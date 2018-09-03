chargement...

Les news du 3 Septembre 2018

News
Finis Omnium - Candlemass - Tragedy - Carpe Noctem - Krisiun - A Forest of Stars - Object As A Subject - Motorbone - Saor - Entombed A.D. - Profanatica
»
(Lien direct)
FINIS OMNIUM sortira un EP, Cercle, le 13 septembre prochain. Ce dernier est composé de trois titres dont "The Great Destroyer", en écoute sur Bandcamp ou encore Youtube :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CANDLEMASS (Epic Doom Metal), actuellement en plein enregistrement de son nouvel album, vient d'annoncer le retour de Johan Langquist au chant après 32 ans d'absence :

CANDLEMASS a écrit : THE RETURN TO DOOM!!

EPICUS DOOMICUS METALLICUS SINGER JOHAN LANGQUIST IS BACK IN CANDLEMASS

Shocking news! EPICUS singer Johan Langquist is back after a 32 year hiatus replacing Mats Levén who’s been with the band since 2012. This is right in the middle of recording the new album. What happened?

“We wanted to find our way back to the roots of Candlemass, back to the soul and essence of the band. Johan Langquist is back and we hope this will give us some new energy and kickstart the heart of doom again. We don’t know if it will last 10 more years or even 5, but if it will give us just another year of having fun and playing the music that we love so much, it will be a blast! The circle is closed, Johan is back!"

More news will follow soon…. 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRAGEDY (Crust) a sorti fin août un nouveau EP intitulé Fury. Enregistré par Billy Anderson, celui-ci contient six nouveaux morceaux :

01. Leviathan
02. Enter The Void
03. Kick And Scream
04. Fury
05. A Life Entombed
06. Swallow The Pill		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CARPE NOCTEM (Black Metal Orthodoxe) sortira son nouvel album Vitrun le 5 octobre via Code666. En attendant un premier extrait le tracklisting est déjà disponible :

1. Söngurinn sem ómar á milli stjarnanna
2. Upplausn
3. Og hofið fylltist af reyk
4. Hér hvílir bölvun
5. Úr beinum og brjóski
6. Sá sem slítur vængi flugunnar hefur náð hugljómun		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KRISIUN (Death metal) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de l'album Scourge Of The Enthroned qui sortira ce vendredi via Century Media. "A Thousand Graves" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
A FOREST OF STARS (Black fourre-tout spatial) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Grave Mounds And Grave Mistakes qui sortira le 28 septembre via Prophecy Productions. "Decomposing Deity Dance Hall" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBJECT AS A SUBJECT est un groupe de Punk originaire de Los Angeles. Il a été fondé par Paris Hurley, une violoniste "classique" passée du côté Punk de la force.

Je vous propose de découvrir le son du gang avec leur single "Removal" sorti fin juillet.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les fans de Heavy Metal se délecteront du dernier single de MOTORBONE, "Hand That Feed" (aucun lien avec le titre homonyme de NIN).

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SAOR (Black atmosphérique des Highlands) sera de retour en février 2019 avec un nouvel album intitulé Forgotten Paths, qui sortira via Avantgarde Music. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait seront prochainement mis en ligne ...

»
(Lien direct)
A l'occasion de sa tournée suédoise ENTOMBED A.D. (Swedeath) vient de dévoiler un nouveau single intitulé "Fit For A King". Il se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROFANATICA (Black Metal Obscur) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son EP intitulé Altar Of The Virgin Whore qui sortira prochainement via Hell's Headbangers Records. "Prayer In Eclipse" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du
3 Septembre 2018

