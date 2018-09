»

(Lien direct) THE SWORD (Stoner) fait un break ! Le combo texan vient de l'annoncer avec ce communiqué : After 15 years of nonstop recording and touring, The Sword will take a hiatus following their U.S shows at the beginning of October. The Australian tour scheduled for the end of October has been cancelled. The band apologizes to their Australian fans, but feel it is time for a breather.