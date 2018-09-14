Les news du 14 Septembre 2018
News
Les news du 14 Septembre 2018 Guttural Engorgement - Pyrexia - Bloodbath
|GUTTURAL ENGORGEMENT (Brutal Guttural Slammoshing Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Progression of Degradation qui sortira le 20 octobre via Brutal Mind. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Ascension to Nowhere - Intro
2. The Progression Of Degradation
3. Aborted Malformation
4. Decrepit Souls of the Spiteful
5. Depraved Endeavours
6. The Cellar (EMBALMER cover)
|PYREXIA (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Unholy Requiem, qui sort aujourd'hui via Unique Leader. "Angels Of Gomorrah" s'écoute ici :
|BLOODBATH (Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Arrow of Satan Is Drawn qui sortira le 26 octobre via Peaceville Records. "Bloodicide" se découvre ci-dessous :
