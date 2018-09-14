chargement...

Les news du 14 Septembre 2018

News
Les news du 14 Septembre 2018 Hyperdontia - Grave Digger - Archgoat - Vircolac - Guttural Engorgement - Pyrexia - Bloodbath
»
(Lien direct)
Paru il y a quelques jours sur Dak Descent Records, le premier album d'HYPERDONTIA (Death Metal) intitulé Nexus Of Teeth s'écoute désormais en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Purging Through Flesh
02. Of Spire And Thorn
03. Teeth And Nails
04. Aura Of Flies
05. Majesty
06. Euphoric Evisceration
07. Escaping The Mortal Embodiment
08. Existence Denied

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVE DIGGER (Heavy/Power) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album The Living Dead qui est sorti aujourd'hui via Napalm Records. "The Power Of Metal" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARCHGOAT (Black / Death Metal) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album The Luciferian Crown qui est sorti aujourd'hui via Debemur Morti. Il se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le 11 octobre VIRCOLAC (Death Metal) entrera au Sun Studio à Dublin pour débuter l'enregistrement de son premier album intitulé Masque. Sortie prévue début 2019 sur Sepulchral Voice Records et Dark Descent Records.

»
(Lien direct)
GUTTURAL ENGORGEMENT (Brutal Guttural Slammoshing Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Progression of Degradation qui sortira le 20 octobre via Brutal Mind. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Ascension to Nowhere - Intro
2. The Progression Of Degradation
3. Aborted Malformation
4. Decrepit Souls of the Spiteful
5. Depraved Endeavours
6. The Cellar (EMBALMER cover)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PYREXIA (Death Metal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Unholy Requiem, qui sort aujourd'hui via Unique Leader. "Angels Of Gomorrah" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODBATH (Death Metal) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Arrow of Satan Is Drawn qui sortira le 26 octobre via Peaceville Records. "Bloodicide" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint
14 Septembre 2018

