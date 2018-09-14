Le 11 octobre VIRCOLAC (Death Metal) entrera au Sun Studio à Dublin pour débuter l'enregistrement de son premier album intitulé Masque. Sortie prévue début 2019 sur Sepulchral Voice Records et Dark Descent Records.
GUTTURAL ENGORGEMENT (Brutal Guttural Slammoshing Death Metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album The Progression of Degradation qui sortira le 20 octobre via Brutal Mind. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Ascension to Nowhere - Intro
2. The Progression Of Degradation
3. Aborted Malformation
4. Decrepit Souls of the Spiteful
5. Depraved Endeavours
6. The Cellar (EMBALMER cover)
