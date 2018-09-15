chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
36 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Between The Buried And Me
 Between The Buried And Me -... (C)
Par Poutrelle		   
Les news du 14 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 14 Septembre 20... (N)
Par Ander		   
Kroda
 Kroda - Selbstwelt (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 12 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 12 Septembre 20... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Derdian
 Derdian - DNA (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Ultra-Violence
 Ultra-Violence - Operation ... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 10 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 10 Septembre 20... (N)
Par dantefever		   
Unhuman
 Unhuman - Unhuman (C)
Par MoM		   
Furia
 Furia - Guido (EP) (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Mare
 Mare - Ebony Tower (C)
Par northstar		   
Hyrgal pour la réédition de l'album "Serpentine"
 Hyrgal pour la réédition de... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Riot V
 Riot V - Armor Of Light (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Les news du 9 Septembre 2018
 Les news du 9 Septembre 201... (N)
Par yog		   
Caedes Cruenta / Cult Of Eibon
 Caedes Cruenta / Cult Of Ei... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   

Les news du 15 Septembre 2018

News
Les news du 15 Septembre 2018 The Monolith Deathcult - Grim Fate - Toadeater - Torn Apart - Aeon Patronist
»
(Lien direct)
THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT (Avant-Garde Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album V2 - Vergelding le 30 novembre. Tracklist:

01. Planet Wrath
02. Dawn of the Planet of the Ashes
03. Come Forth Lazarus
04. Fist of Stalin
05. The #Snowflake Anthem
06. Rise of the Dhul-Fakar
07. Die Glocke (Live at Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)
08. The Furious Gods (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRIM FATE (Death Metal) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie d'un 1er full-length début 2019.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOADEATER (Blackened Crust/Post-Black Metal) vient de sortir sa 1ère démo. Elle s'écoute gratuitement sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TORN APART (Death Metal) rejoint Dark Blasphemies Records pour la sortie courant novembre de son 1er full-length Dissolving In Etrernity. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le trio réunionnais/lyonnais AEON PATRONIST (Black/Death) sortira son nouvel EP Mortal Prosternation le 18 octobre prochain.
Plus d'infos sur ce lien.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
15 Septembre 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
The Monolith Deathcult
 The Monolith Deathcult
Electro-néo Bozo le Clown - 2002 - Pays-Bas		   
Krisiun
Scourge Of The Enthroned
Lire la chronique
Derdian
DNA
Lire la chronique
Kroda
Selbstwelt
Lire la chronique
Hyrgal pour la réédition de l'album "Serpentine"
Lire l'interview
Ultra-Violence
Operation Misdirection
Lire la chronique
Caedes Cruenta / Cult Of Eibon
The Wizard of Yaddith / The...
Lire la chronique
Mare
Ebony Tower
Lire la chronique
Thou
Magus
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - Episode 17 - Entretien avec un Bourreau.
Lire le podcast
Riot V
Armor Of Light
Lire la chronique
Curse Upon A Prayer
The Three Woes (EP)
Lire la chronique
Ritual Death / Aosoth
Ritual Death / Aosoth (Spli...
Lire la chronique
Moonsorrow
Varjoina kuljemme kuolleide...
Lire la chronique
Siege Of Power
Warning Blast
Lire la chronique
Windfaerer
Alma
Lire la chronique
13th Moon / Ritual Death
Mors Triumphans (Split 7")
Lire la chronique
Profezia
Dodekaprofeton
Lire la chronique
Derkéta
In Death We Meet
Lire la chronique
Panzer Squad
Ruins
Lire la chronique
Forbidden Temple / Ultima Thule
Forbidden Temple / Ultima T...
Lire la chronique
In Tenebriz
Winternight Poetry
Lire la chronique
Vardan
Unholy Lightless Summer
Lire la chronique
Burial Invocation
Abiogenesis
Lire la chronique
Dreadful Fate
Vengeance
Lire la chronique
Nuclear Assault
Handle With Care
Lire la chronique
Le Canyon - Episode 16 - And the Legend Leaves Town ...
Lire le podcast
P.H.O.B.O.S.
Phlogiston Catharsis
Lire la chronique
Irreversible Mechanism
Immersion
Lire la chronique
Nocturnal Graves
Titan
Lire la chronique
Black Metal de Pologne, mais pas Behemoth, ni Graveland, mais plutôt....
Lire le podcast