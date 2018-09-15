THE MONOLITH DEATHCULT (Avant-Garde Death Metal) sortira son nouvel album V2 - Vergelding le 30 novembre. Tracklist:
01. Planet Wrath
02. Dawn of the Planet of the Ashes
03. Come Forth Lazarus
04. Fist of Stalin
05. The #Snowflake Anthem
06. Rise of the Dhul-Fakar
07. Die Glocke (Live at Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)
08. The Furious Gods (Live At Graspop Metal Meeting 2017)
